Furious Macron Reportedly 'Ranted to Advisers' as BoJo's Kiev Trip Ruined His Plans for Secret Visit

An irate Emmanuel Macron was furious when Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Ukraine upstaged his own plans of making the journey there, reported the Daily Mail, citing French media.The UK Prime Minister made the unexpected journey to Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify, on 9 April.A Downing Street spokeswoman said the British leader traveled to Kiev in “a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and to present a fresh package of military and financial aid.The French president, who is facing Sunday’s deciding runoff in the elections against Marine Le Pen, is said to have “ranted to advisers” over the British Prime Minister’s “populist” move.Emmanuel Macron himself had been hoping to go to Kiev in the capacity of a de facto European Union leader, while also seeking to drum up additional voter support in the tight national elections, where right-wing leader Marine Le Pen has been breathing down his neck.However, Johnson’s swift maneuver, which elicited plaudits, “cut the grass from under his feet', French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine is cited as saying.Weighing in on the UK PM’s efforts to gain kudos for his intervention on behalf of Ukraine’s regime while under fire at home over parties at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Macron is quoted as fuming:Indeed, Boris Johnson has been engulfed by fallout from the "partygate" storm, with the UK parliament triggering an investigation into him in order to determine whether he misled MPs over parties in Downing Street during the lockdown. The premier was also recently fined by the Metropolitan Police for a surprise birthday party his wife Carrie threw for him at 10 Downing Street on 19 June 2020. In what many critics see as a means of deflecting attention from his shortcomings, Johnson has been over-zealously joining Washington and other NATO allies in offering military support to Kiev while slapping sweeping sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against ceaseless attacks by Ukrainian forces. As Moscow repeatedly underscored that its goal is to target exclusively the country’s military infrastructure, Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. However, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe might face dire consequences next winter if it imposes an embargo on Russian gas.Macron is currently bracing for Sunday’s final face-off with Marine Le Pen in the national elections.His lead over the right-wing candidate had grown to 14 percentage points just two days ahead of the runoff election, a poll conducted by OpinionWay and Kea Partners for Les Echos and Radio classique on Friday showed.The survey among 2,329 people from April 20-22 found that 57% would vote for Macron and 43% for Le Pen.Centrist Macron had finished the first round less than 5% ahead of Le Pen, with left-wing runner-up Jean Luc Melenchon urging his supporters to vote against Le Pen.

