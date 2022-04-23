Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
While some netizens joked about how Bill Gates might react to Musk’s tweet, others mused about Bill’s “connections to Jeffrey Epstein”.
Tech mogul extraordinaire and prolific Twitter user Elon Musk has recently used the social media platform to mock the appearance of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
In a recent tweet of his, Musk posted a photo of Bill Gates alongside a “pregnant man” emoji and the following caption, apparently comparing the former to Gates’ gut.
“In case u need to lose a boner fast”, Elon wrote in the caption.
in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
Some members of Musk’s social media audience seemed amused by his tweet, with one of them quipping that “micro and soft makes sense now”.
“Omg dude give this guy twitter already”, one netizen replied to Musk’s tweet, apparently referencing Elon’s efforts to purchase the social media platform.
“It’s funny but less funny is Bill Gates and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein”, pondered another.
And yet another netizen jokingly compared Gates’ supposed reaction to Musk’s tweet to the infamous “blue screen of death”.