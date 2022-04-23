https://sputniknews.com/20220423/elon-musk-shares-image-of-bill-gates-that-could-help-one-lose-a-boner-fast-1094990727.html

Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'

Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'

While some netizens joked about how Bill Gates might react to Musk’s tweet, others mused about Bill’s “connections to Jeffrey Epstein”. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T13:16+0000

2022-04-23T13:16+0000

2022-04-23T13:16+0000

viral

elon musk

bill gates

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656948_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96356dff15855b8709da9f4c6c50439b.jpg

Tech mogul extraordinaire and prolific Twitter user Elon Musk has recently used the social media platform to mock the appearance of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.In a recent tweet of his, Musk posted a photo of Bill Gates alongside a “pregnant man” emoji and the following caption, apparently comparing the former to Gates’ gut.“In case u need to lose a boner fast”, Elon wrote in the caption.Some members of Musk’s social media audience seemed amused by his tweet, with one of them quipping that “micro and soft makes sense now”.“Omg dude give this guy twitter already”, one netizen replied to Musk’s tweet, apparently referencing Elon’s efforts to purchase the social media platform.“It’s funny but less funny is Bill Gates and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein”, pondered another.And yet another netizen jokingly compared Gates’ supposed reaction to Musk’s tweet to the infamous “blue screen of death”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/elon-musk-vows-to-defeat-spam-bots-if-his-twitter-takeover-bid-succeeds-1094963724.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, elon musk, bill gates, social media