International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/elon-musk-shares-image-of-bill-gates-that-could-help-one-lose-a-boner-fast-1094990727.html
Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'
Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'
While some netizens joked about how Bill Gates might react to Musk’s tweet, others mused about Bill’s “connections to Jeffrey Epstein”. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T13:16+0000
2022-04-23T13:16+0000
viral
elon musk
bill gates
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656948_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96356dff15855b8709da9f4c6c50439b.jpg
Tech mogul extraordinaire and prolific Twitter user Elon Musk has recently used the social media platform to mock the appearance of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.In a recent tweet of his, Musk posted a photo of Bill Gates alongside a “pregnant man” emoji and the following caption, apparently comparing the former to Gates’ gut.“In case u need to lose a boner fast”, Elon wrote in the caption.Some members of Musk’s social media audience seemed amused by his tweet, with one of them quipping that “micro and soft makes sense now”.“Omg dude give this guy twitter already”, one netizen replied to Musk’s tweet, apparently referencing Elon’s efforts to purchase the social media platform.“It’s funny but less funny is Bill Gates and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein”, pondered another.And yet another netizen jokingly compared Gates’ supposed reaction to Musk’s tweet to the infamous “blue screen of death”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/elon-musk-vows-to-defeat-spam-bots-if-his-twitter-takeover-bid-succeeds-1094963724.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656948_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9859412c7a2cb0899199c3630673c319.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, elon musk, bill gates, social media

Elon Musk Shares Image of Bill Gates That Could Help One 'Lose a Boner Fast'

13:16 GMT 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hannibal HanschkeTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
US
India
Global
While some netizens joked about how Bill Gates might react to Musk’s tweet, others mused about Bill’s “connections to Jeffrey Epstein”.
Tech mogul extraordinaire and prolific Twitter user Elon Musk has recently used the social media platform to mock the appearance of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
In a recent tweet of his, Musk posted a photo of Bill Gates alongside a “pregnant man” emoji and the following caption, apparently comparing the former to Gates’ gut.
“In case u need to lose a boner fast”, Elon wrote in the caption.
Some members of Musk’s social media audience seemed amused by his tweet, with one of them quipping that “micro and soft makes sense now”.
“Omg dude give this guy twitter already”, one netizen replied to Musk’s tweet, apparently referencing Elon’s efforts to purchase the social media platform.
In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
Elon Musk Vows to 'Defeat Spam Bots' If His Twitter Takeover Bid Succeeds
Yesterday, 11:21 GMT
“It’s funny but less funny is Bill Gates and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein”, pondered another.
And yet another netizen jokingly compared Gates’ supposed reaction to Musk’s tweet to the infamous “blue screen of death”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала