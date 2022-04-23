https://sputniknews.com/20220423/drones-in-ukraine-cnn--mask-politics-france-votes-us-primaries-1094981951.html

Drones in Ukraine, CNN(-), Mask Politics, France Votes, US Primaries

The US Supreme Court affirms discrimination against Puerto Ricans and Americans living on US territories, and CNN+ officially goes bust. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

Drones in Ukraine, CNN(-), Mask Politics, France Votes, US Primaries The US Supreme Court affirms discrimination against Puerto Ricans and Americans living on US territories, and CNN+ officially goes bust.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by journalist and author Arnold August, a member of the International Manifesto Group, to discuss the American drone swarm headed to Ukraine, the forces driving Cuban migration to the US, and who can and can’t be trusted to identify disinformation.Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, broke down the major themes of the French election and made some predictions about its outcome. He also discussed Europe’s energy incoherence and what happens when a formerly transparent energy market starts to go gray.Dr. Yolanda Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses what’s to come as the omicron subarvariant increases covid cases in the US, the haphazard way mask mandates are being imposed or eliminated at all levels of government, what communities continue to suffer the most from this virus, what pandemic mitigation efforts direly need funding, and what long-term effects of the disease we should expect to see more of.Producer Rae Valencia joins for a discussion of red-meat primary politics in the US, including JD Vance’s Trump bump, the role “grooming” accusations might play in this political season, how much the 2020 election will reverberate in this year’s contests and what Democrats might do with their record fundraising.The Misfits also talked about the demise of the Build the Wall fraud, an update in the case of Gonzalo Lira, and some news of the weird.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

