Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira is Alive in Ukraine
Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira is Alive in Ukraine
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Gonzolo Lira being released by the Ukrainian SBU, and the former... 23.04.2022
Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira is Alive in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Gonzolo Lira being released by the Ukrainian SBU, and the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández being extradited to the U.S.
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Challenging the GOP Establishment, Attacks on Freedom of Speech, andCarter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Hatred of the "Success", Jeff Bezos, and Netflix Losing SubscribersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican cowardice, and GOP leadership. Tyler talked about the Democrat's attack on the right to vote and the political use of "traitor". Tyler spoke about his time as a Newt Gingrich staffer and grassroots Republicans.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about starting a business, the American standard of living, and woke culture. Carter discussed the recent attack on the Libs of Tik Tok's Twitter account and the Occupy Wall Street movement. Carter spoke on his connections to Elon Musk and the definition of "crony capitalism".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira is Alive in Ukraine

07:06 GMT 23.04.2022
Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira is Alive in Ukraine
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Gonzolo Lira being released by the Ukrainian SBU, and the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández being extradited to the US.
GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Challenging the GOP Establishment, Attacks on Freedom of Speech, and
Carter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Hatred of the "Success", Jeff Bezos, and Netflix Losing Subscribers
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican cowardice, and GOP leadership. Tyler talked about the Democrat's attack on the right to vote and the political use of "traitor". Tyler spoke about his time as a Newt Gingrich staffer and grassroots Republicans.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about starting a business, the American standard of living, and woke culture. Carter discussed the recent attack on the Libs of Tik Tok's Twitter account and the Occupy Wall Street movement. Carter spoke on his connections to Elon Musk and the definition of "crony capitalism".
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
