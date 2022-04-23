https://sputniknews.com/20220423/boat-with-26-people-goes-missing-near-japans-hokkaido-reports-say-1094990308.html

Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido, Reports Say

Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese coast guard can not locate the KAZU 1 cruise ship with 26 people on board, which sent a distress call earlier in the day, the... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to the agency, the boat with two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children, left the eastern port of the northern island of Hokkaido despite high waves and strong wind observed in the area.The distress signal was received at about 16.15 GMT by the coast guard. A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the suspected location, however, after two-hour search, rescuers were unable to locate the vessel, Kyodo reported.

