International
LIVE: Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/boat-with-26-people-goes-missing-near-japans-hokkaido-reports-say-1094990308.html
Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido, Reports Say
Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese coast guard can not locate the KAZU 1 cruise ship with 26 people on board, which sent a distress call earlier in the day, the... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T11:18+0000
2022-04-23T11:18+0000
japan
boat
hokkaido
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103289/19/1032891927_0:23:1598:922_1920x0_80_0_0_24af36bd0c8a69353debe1d3d711af46.jpg
According to the agency, the boat with two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children, left the eastern port of the northern island of Hokkaido despite high waves and strong wind observed in the area.The distress signal was received at about 16.15 GMT by the coast guard. A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the suspected location, however, after two-hour search, rescuers were unable to locate the vessel, Kyodo reported.
japan
hokkaido
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103289/19/1032891927_169:0:1429:945_1920x0_80_0_0_94333504755c95723d3127988acfd7b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, boat, hokkaido

Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido, Reports Say

11:18 GMT 23.04.2022
© Flickr / Times AsiJapan coast guard ship
Japan coast guard ship - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© Flickr / Times Asi
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese coast guard can not locate the KAZU 1 cruise ship with 26 people on board, which sent a distress call earlier in the day, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Maritime Safety Authority.
According to the agency, the boat with two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children, left the eastern port of the northern island of Hokkaido despite high waves and strong wind observed in the area.
The distress signal was received at about 16.15 GMT by the coast guard.
A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the suspected location, however, after two-hour search, rescuers were unable to locate the vessel, Kyodo reported.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала