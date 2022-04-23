https://sputniknews.com/20220423/amber-heard-labelled-an-absolute-disaster-of-a-human-being-by-alec-baldwins-daughter-1094998431.html

Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter

Ireland Baldwin also expressed hope that Johnny Depp gets his life and reputation back, and argued that “men can experience abuse too”. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, has verbally slammed actress Amber Heard as the latter continues her legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.According to Fox News, Ireland voiced her thoughts about Amber in an Instagram story, which Baldwin posted over a tweet about the Depp’s and Heard’s trial.Arguing that “men can experience abuse too” and branding Amber Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being”, Ireland also expressed hope that Johnny Depp “gets his reputation and his life back”.Johnny Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In the said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.

