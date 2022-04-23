International
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/amber-heard-labelled-an-absolute-disaster-of-a-human-being-by-alec-baldwins-daughter-1094998431.html
Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter
Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter
Ireland Baldwin also expressed hope that Johnny Depp gets his life and reputation back, and argued that “men can experience abuse too”. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T18:29+0000
2022-04-23T18:29+0000
society
amber heard
abuse
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/51/1076155183_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_245c2ba451c48d836792ed660d880c4b.jpg
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, has verbally slammed actress Amber Heard as the latter continues her legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.According to Fox News, Ireland voiced her thoughts about Amber in an Instagram story, which Baldwin posted over a tweet about the Depp’s and Heard’s trial.Arguing that “men can experience abuse too” and branding Amber Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being”, Ireland also expressed hope that Johnny Depp “gets his reputation and his life back”.Johnny Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In the said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/depp-v-heard-court-sees-video-of-apparently-drunk-johnny-smashing-kitchen-1094964746.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/51/1076155183_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80ee0f319c73f6afa4cc6dd4e33f1b64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, amber heard, abuse, criticism

Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter

18:29 GMT 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Charles SykesIreland Baldwin speaks on stage at Spike TV's "One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" at the Apollo Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in New York
Ireland Baldwin speaks on stage at Spike TV's One Night Only: Alec Baldwin at the Apollo Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Ireland Baldwin also expressed hope that Johnny Depp gets his life and reputation back, and argued that “men can experience abuse too”.
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, has verbally slammed actress Amber Heard as the latter continues her legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
According to Fox News, Ireland voiced her thoughts about Amber in an Instagram story, which Baldwin posted over a tweet about the Depp’s and Heard’s trial.
"The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this," Ireland wrote. "They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are the worst and blah blah f*ckity blah."
Arguing that “men can experience abuse too” and branding Amber Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being”, Ireland also expressed hope that Johnny Depp “gets his reputation and his life back”.
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
Depp v Heard: Court Sees Video of Apparently Drunk Johnny Smashing Kitchen
Yesterday, 11:41 GMT
Johnny Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.
In the said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала