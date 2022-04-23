https://sputniknews.com/20220423/amber-heard-labelled-an-absolute-disaster-of-a-human-being-by-alec-baldwins-daughter-1094998431.html
Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter
Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter
Ireland Baldwin also expressed hope that Johnny Depp gets his life and reputation back, and argued that “men can experience abuse too”. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T18:29+0000
2022-04-23T18:29+0000
2022-04-23T18:29+0000
society
amber heard
abuse
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/51/1076155183_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_245c2ba451c48d836792ed660d880c4b.jpg
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, has verbally slammed actress Amber Heard as the latter continues her legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.According to Fox News, Ireland voiced her thoughts about Amber in an Instagram story, which Baldwin posted over a tweet about the Depp’s and Heard’s trial.Arguing that “men can experience abuse too” and branding Amber Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being”, Ireland also expressed hope that Johnny Depp “gets his reputation and his life back”.Johnny Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In the said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/depp-v-heard-court-sees-video-of-apparently-drunk-johnny-smashing-kitchen-1094964746.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/51/1076155183_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80ee0f319c73f6afa4cc6dd4e33f1b64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society, amber heard, abuse, criticism
Amber Heard Labelled an 'Absolute Disaster of a Human Being' by Alec Baldwin's Daughter
Ireland Baldwin also expressed hope that Johnny Depp gets his life and reputation back, and argued that “men can experience abuse too”.
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, has verbally slammed actress Amber Heard as the latter continues her legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
According to Fox News, Ireland voiced her thoughts about Amber in an Instagram story, which Baldwin posted over a tweet about the Depp’s and Heard’s trial.
"The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this," Ireland wrote. "They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are the worst and blah blah f*ckity blah."
Arguing that “men can experience abuse too” and branding Amber Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being”, Ireland also expressed hope that Johnny Depp “gets his reputation and his life back”.
Johnny Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.
In the said publication, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.