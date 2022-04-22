https://sputniknews.com/20220422/watch-russian-ship-fires-kalibr-missiles-on-ukrainian-military-positions-1094967446.html

WATCH: Russian Ship Fires Kalibr Missiles on Ukrainian Military Positions

Kalibr missiles, which can be installed on ships, submarines and aircraft, can deliver a warhead as heavy as 500kg to targets which are up to 2,500km away... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of one of the Russian frigates deployed in the Black Sea launching three 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler). The missile salvo was targeting positions of the Ukrainian military and the country's military emplacements.The ministry reported during the morning briefing that the Kalibr missiles had hit a battalion of Ukrainian military personnel near the town of Melioratyvnoe in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and destroyed their military equipment and arms.The airstrikes are part of demilitarisation and de-Nazification efforts declared as the main goals of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. It was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February in response to a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to "help repel the aggression from Ukrainian armed forces". Putin said that Russia "was forced" to start the operation to stop the killing of civilians in Donbass.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

