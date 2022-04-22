https://sputniknews.com/20220422/us-vows-response-if-china-establishes-permanent-base-on-solomon-islands-1094976534.html
US Vows Response If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Friday.
"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a press release.
The statement was made shortly after the two sides agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue.
"At this critical juncture, the United States and Solomon Islands agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue, co-chaired on the US side by the White House and the Department of State,” the White House said.
Both sides have agreed to focus on security issues of mutual concern, economic and social development, public health as well as finance and debt, according to the release.
On Tuesday, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Solomon Islands, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.