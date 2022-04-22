International
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/us-vows-response-if-china-establishes-permanent-base-on-solomon-islands-1094976534.html
US Vows Response If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands
US Vows Response If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T17:31+0000
2022-04-22T17:31+0000
us
solomon islands
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094976509_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9332396de7341015b921952afe1b7e.jpg
"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a press release.The statement was made shortly after the two sides agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue."At this critical juncture, the United States and Solomon Islands agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue, co-chaired on the US side by the White House and the Department of State,” the White House said.Both sides have agreed to focus on security issues of mutual concern, economic and social development, public health as well as finance and debt, according to the release.On Tuesday, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Solomon Islands, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/anti-china-riots-shouldnt-repeat-in-future-chinese-envoy-justifies-solomon-islands-security-pact-1094962665.html
solomon islands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094976509_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75639274efd878f72fa09078f7155792.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, solomon islands, china

US Vows Response If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands

17:31 GMT 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinFILE - Ships are docked offshore in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Nov. 24, 2018.
FILE - Ships are docked offshore in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Nov. 24, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Friday.
"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a press release.
The statement was made shortly after the two sides agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue.
"At this critical juncture, the United States and Solomon Islands agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue, co-chaired on the US side by the White House and the Department of State,” the White House said.

Both sides have agreed to focus on security issues of mutual concern, economic and social development, public health as well as finance and debt, according to the release.
A building burns in Chinatown, in the capital city of Honiara, Solomon Islands, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
Anti-China Riots 'Shouldn't Repeat in Future': Chinese Envoy Justifies Solomon Islands Security Pact
11:56 GMT
On Tuesday, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Solomon Islands, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала