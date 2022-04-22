International
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/us-congress-preparing-dozens-draft-bills-on-new-sanctions-against-russia-mfa-says-1094956340.html
US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia, MFA Says
US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia, MFA Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the US Congress, despite the partisan disagreements, are united on the need to constrain Russia and are preparing dozens draft... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T03:41+0000
2022-04-22T03:41+0000
us
russia
us sanctions
sanctions
congress
russian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092537157_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e731b20366109498734881fac15a4ad4.jpg
"There is no demand in the US legislative community to improve relations with Russia. Despite colossal domestic political problems and the dividing line that exists today between the Republicans and the Democrats, Russophobia is perhaps the only topic on which there is a consensus in the Capitol," Koshelev said at the roundtable dedicated to the crisis in the Russian-US relations.Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has prompted the collective West to impose comprehensive sanctions, resulting in the worst relations between Moscow and the West since World War II.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092537157_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba5525bbb7eb7bba57179ebc56ad4fcd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, us sanctions, sanctions, congress, russian foreign ministry

US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia, MFA Says

03:41 GMT 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine.
A U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the US Congress, despite the partisan disagreements, are united on the need to constrain Russia and are preparing dozens draft bills on new restrictions against Russia, Sergey Koshelev, the deputy head of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.
"There is no demand in the US legislative community to improve relations with Russia. Despite colossal domestic political problems and the dividing line that exists today between the Republicans and the Democrats, Russophobia is perhaps the only topic on which there is a consensus in the Capitol," Koshelev said at the roundtable dedicated to the crisis in the Russian-US relations.

"Dozens of draft bills on additional restrictions against Russia are being currently prepared by the US legislative community," he added.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has prompted the collective West to impose comprehensive sanctions, resulting in the worst relations between Moscow and the West since World War II.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала