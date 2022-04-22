https://sputniknews.com/20220422/us-congress-preparing-dozens-draft-bills-on-new-sanctions-against-russia-mfa-says-1094956340.html
US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia, MFA Says
US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia, MFA Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the US Congress, despite the partisan disagreements, are united on the need to constrain Russia and are preparing dozens draft bills on new restrictions against Russia, Sergey Koshelev, the deputy head of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.
"There is no demand in the US legislative community to improve relations with Russia. Despite colossal domestic political problems and the dividing line that exists today between the Republicans and the Democrats, Russophobia is perhaps the only topic on which there is a consensus in the Capitol," Koshelev said at the roundtable dedicated to the crisis in the Russian-US relations.
"Dozens of draft bills on additional restrictions against Russia are being currently prepared by the US legislative community," he added.
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has prompted the collective West to impose comprehensive sanctions,
resulting in the worst relations between Moscow and the West since World War II.