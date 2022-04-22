https://sputniknews.com/20220422/ukrainian-commanders-beg-for-safe-passage-out-of-mariupol-1094947240.html

Ukrainian Commanders Beg for Safe Passage Out of Mariupol

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about whether Imran Khan’s ousting will trigger a shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian Commanders Beg for Safe Passage Out of Mariupol On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about whether Imran Khan’s ousting will trigger a shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy, Ukrainian commanders begging the West to guarantee safe passage out of Mariupol, the myth of Malcolm Nance, and the backlash against Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter.

Guests:Hamza Azhar Salam - Journalist | With Imran Khan Ousted, What is Pakistan’s New Foreign Policy?Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukrainian Commanders Beg for Safe Passage Out of MariupolJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | The Myth of Malcolm NanceTyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Faux Outrage Over Elon Musk’s Twitter BidIn the first hour, Hamza Azhar Salam joined the show for a deep dive into the ousting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, if Kamala Harris’s visit to Pakistan is an attempt to make amends with what many called a U.S.-backed soft coup, and whether the new government will initiate a shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on Ukrainian commanders begging the West to guarantee safe passage out of Mariupol after insisting the city would never fall. We also talked about the Western alarmism over a potential Chinese military base on the Solomon Islands, and the prospect of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about his acquaintance with known charlatan Malcolm Nance and why the former MSNBC pundit is pretending to be a mercenary hundreds of miles away from the front line in Ukraine. We were also joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss the ruling class backlash against Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter ownership and where the faux outrage comes from.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

