Ukrainian An-26 Military Aircraft Crashes in Country's East

The incident occurred near the city of Zaporozhye, according to the Ukrainian authorities 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

The causes of the crash remain unclear. In the meantime, Ukrainian press suggested, citing sources, that the plane was not downed, and an investigation into the incident is underway.The crash occurred amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow back in February. Russian forces have been aiming at Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons in a bid to stop the eight-year war, waged by Kiev in Donbass, as Russia attempts to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.

