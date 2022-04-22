https://sputniknews.com/20220422/ukrainian-an-26-military-aircraft-crashes-in-countrys-east-1094961512.html
Ukrainian An-26 Military Aircraft Crashes in Country's East
Ukrainian An-26 Military Aircraft Crashes in Country's East
22.04.2022
The crash occurred amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow back in February. Russian forces have been aiming at Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons in a bid to stop the eight-year war, waged by Kiev in Donbass, as Russia attempts to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.
Ukrainian An-26 Military Aircraft Crashes in Country's East
08:02 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 22.04.2022)
Being updated
The incident occurred near the city of Zaporozhye, according to the Ukrainian authorities
"This morning, an An-26 plane crashed in the Volnyansky district of the Zaporozhye region. The aircraft was performing a technical flight. There are casualties. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated", a Telegram post issued by the regional administration said.
The causes of the crash remain unclear. In the meantime, Ukrainian press suggested, citing sources, that the plane was not downed, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
The crash occurred amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow back in February. Russian forces have been aiming at Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons in a bid to stop the eight-year war, waged by Kiev in Donbass, as Russia attempts to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.