Torture Queen, Covid Fraud, Lithium Politics, False Alarm in Taiwan?

22.04.2022

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine and the author of four books on US foreign policy, to get into Russia’s tactics in Mariupol, the long-term impact of weapons flooding Ukraine, reports on the whereabouts of missing blogger Gonzalo Lira, and whether Poland and Russia will be the first nations to sever ties completely.Robert Hockett, professor of law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, discusses allegations of fraud in Covid-19 medical spending, how to avoid similar scams when funding a shift to green energy, and why robots are not the solution to the nursing home care crisis.Scholar, educator, and journalist KJ Noh, who focuses on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, discusses a news station snafu that might reveal a lot about what’s coming for Taiwan and China, the latest in efforts by South Korea and Japan to address the “comfort women” horror, and why Israel added the yuan to its basket of foreign reserve currencies.Max Wilbert, organizer, writer, wilderness guide, and author of the book "Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It," breaks down why we should be worried about lithium fever in the US, why “red tape” isn’t the obstacle to green energy, how resistance to the Thatcher Pass mine is evolving, and how much nationalizing extractive industries can actually help.The Misfits also talked about a reckless stunt by a YouTube star, yesterday’s Capitol aircraft scare, how not to introduce your friends to marijuana, Elon Musk’s latest Twitter bid, and the latest in Florida versus Disney.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

