There is 'Resistance and Concern' Over Idea to Ban Russian Oil Imports, French Finance Minister Says

08:43 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 22.04.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
"A ban on supply of oil from Russia is on the table now ... This issue may be resolved in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet," Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster.
The minister also noted that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.
Previously, several European countries announced their intention to abandon Russian energy imports
as part of sanctions against Moscow regarding the special military operation in Ukraine.
However, Moscow noted that the EU won't be able to replace Russian oil and gas
fully in the next five to 10 years: according to 2021 data by the European Commission, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45 percent of gas, 27 percent of crude oil and 46 percent of coal.
Existing sanctions have already affected the European fuel market, as concerns about possible supply cuts made gas and oil prices spike dramatically.