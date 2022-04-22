International
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/there-is-resistance-and-concern-over-idea-to-ban-russian-oil-imports-french-finance-minister-says-1094961950.html
There is 'Resistance and Concern' Over Idea to Ban Russian Oil Imports, French Finance Minister Says
There is 'Resistance and Concern' Over Idea to Ban Russian Oil Imports, French Finance Minister Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T08:43+0000
2022-04-22T08:45+0000
europe
france
eu
bruno le maire
oil
gas
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101450/32/1014503299_0:0:5456:3069_1920x0_80_0_0_3ecdee82ee8250d1b4628b5e84cac5ae.jpg
The minister also noted that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.Previously, several European countries announced their intention to abandon Russian energy imports as part of sanctions against Moscow regarding the special military operation in Ukraine.However, Moscow noted that the EU won't be able to replace Russian oil and gas fully in the next five to 10 years: according to 2021 data by the European Commission, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45 percent of gas, 27 percent of crude oil and 46 percent of coal.Existing sanctions have already affected the European fuel market, as concerns about possible supply cuts made gas and oil prices spike dramatically.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101450/32/1014503299_305:0:5313:3756_1920x0_80_0_0_68394a04d0af47c4562cbdb073983450.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, eu, bruno le maire, oil, gas, russia

There is 'Resistance and Concern' Over Idea to Ban Russian Oil Imports, French Finance Minister Says

08:43 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 22.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Hasan JamaliRussian energy exports to the United Kingdom have decreased by 22 percent over the past year
Russian energy exports to the United Kingdom have decreased by 22 percent over the past year - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
Subscribe
US
India
Global
PARIS (Sputnik) - EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"A ban on supply of oil from Russia is on the table now ... This issue may be resolved in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet," Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The minister also noted that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.
Previously, several European countries announced their intention to abandon Russian energy imports as part of sanctions against Moscow regarding the special military operation in Ukraine.
© Photo : PixabayTorn EU flag
Torn EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
Torn EU flag
© Photo : Pixabay
However, Moscow noted that the EU won't be able to replace Russian oil and gas fully in the next five to 10 years: according to 2021 data by the European Commission, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45 percent of gas, 27 percent of crude oil and 46 percent of coal.
Existing sanctions have already affected the European fuel market, as concerns about possible supply cuts made gas and oil prices spike dramatically.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала