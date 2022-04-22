https://sputniknews.com/20220422/the-offer-stands-joe-rogan-wants-to-do-cocaine-with-hunter-biden-1094969828.html

'The Offer Stands': Joe Rogan Wants to Do Cocaine With Hunter Biden

'The Offer Stands': Joe Rogan Wants to Do Cocaine With Hunter Biden

It looks like Hunter Biden, the embattled son of the US president, already has a line of people eager to hang out with him. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-22T14:22+0000

2022-04-22T14:22+0000

2022-04-22T14:22+0000

viral

joe rogan

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094213404_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_922533a55f4f23aabc44ccd5948f205e.jpg

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has used his guest spot on Mike Tyson's podcast for a shout-out to Hunter Biden — inviting him to hang out and... do cocaine.Mike Tyson also said he we was eager to "hang out with Hunter", before Rogan — in a rare stint as podcast guest — made the surprise offer.The host quickly jumped in to clarify that hew didn't want to toot the Devil's Dandruff with President Joe Biden's son."I just want to hang out with him, I just want to be like, 'Hey, tell me about this, Hunter'," Tyson said.Rogan recalled that the US president's son also happened to be an artist with paintings for sale. The UFC commentator offered to buy one of the daubs — but only "ironically"."I kind of, ironically, want to have like a Hunter Biden painting in the house probably. They're worth a lot of money. I should get one!" he went on.The final offer to Hunter Biden from Rogan was this:Hunter has notoriously battled with drug addiction. He also hit the headlines after pricing some pieces of his artwork for around half a million dollars — which many deemed inflated given their poor artistic worth.Aside from his creative aspirations, Hunter is also widely known for neglecting his gadgets, particularly the one dubbed the "laptop from hell" thanks to thousands of delicate documents that were discovered on its hard drive after Hunter left it at a repair shop.Currently, Hunter is keeping a low profile amid a federal investigation into his foreign income, with prosecutors particularly focused on his involvement in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. According to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Hunter's past tenure on the board of Burisma's directors could impact US foreign policy with respect to Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, joe rogan, hunter biden