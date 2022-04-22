International
Texas National Guard Says Soldier Missing on US Border With Mexico
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Texas National Guard said on Friday that one of its soldiers went missing near the Rio Grande river along the US border With Mexico.
A National Guardsman stands guard at a fence that runs along the Rio Grande near the International bridge, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas
