Russian Embassy in Ethiopia Not Recruiting Volunteers to Fight in Donbass, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW, April 22 (Sputnik) - Despite the large number of requests from Ethiopians, the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa does not recruit volunteers to fight in... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Terekhin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, several people contacted our embassy every day, expressing their readiness not only in word but also in deed, with weapons in their hands, to support Russia. This flow of people wishing to join was gradually growing, but since last week, it has taken on a literally avalanche-like character.The ambassador explained that in recent days the number of daily applicants has begun to exceed 500 people, including due to rumors circulating in social networks that Russia is allegedly ready to pay from $2,000-5,000 to Ethiopians who have entered military service.

