https://sputniknews.com/20220422/red-crescent-says-45-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-1094979809.html
Red Crescent Says 45 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
Red Crescent Says 45 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - Forty-five Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank since Friday morning, the Red Crescent said. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T20:42+0000
2022-04-22T20:42+0000
2022-04-22T20:42+0000
israel
palestinians
palestinian authority
death
death toll
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979639_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_95dfb93c55c94c2258a7ef1d39ce8466.jpg
"Forty-five Palestinians have sustained injuries in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the area of Beita and Bayt Dajan near the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the Red Crescent said in a statement.Meanwhile, in Jerusalem dozens of people got injured after the police used tear gas in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police officers have been going on since the early morning, according to the Red Crescent.On Friday, the Israeli police said that hundreds of Palestinians, including masked people with Hamas flags, had caused mass unrest at the Temple Mount. The protesters were throwing rocks, launching fireworks and building barricades. The Israeli officers waited until the end of the morning prayer and departure of worshipers to use special equipment to disperse the crowd after the protesters allegedly posed a threat to Israelis praying near the Wailing Wall.
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979639_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_316ba6f43e8181be7e897bfa08b1ecf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, palestinians, palestinian authority, death, death toll, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict
Red Crescent Says 45 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - Forty-five Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank since Friday morning, the Red Crescent said.
"Forty-five Palestinians have sustained injuries in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the area of Beita and Bayt Dajan near the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the Red Crescent said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in Jerusalem dozens of people got injured
after the police used tear gas in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police officers have been going on since the early morning, according to the Red Crescent.
On Friday, the Israeli police said that hundreds of Palestinians, including masked people with Hamas flags, had caused mass unrest at the Temple Mount. The protesters were throwing rocks, launching fireworks and building barricades. The Israeli officers waited until the end of the morning prayer and departure of worshipers to use special equipment to disperse the crowd after the protesters allegedly posed a threat
to Israelis praying near the Wailing Wall.