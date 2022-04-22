https://sputniknews.com/20220422/president-biden-announces-ban-on-russian-ships-1094954037.html

President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Zuckerberg being banned from entering Russia, President Biden... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

GUESTS:Susan Pai- Immigration Attorney | Asylum Laws, Immigration Lawyers, and The Need for Asylum JudgesTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Hope for Julian Assange, Tulis Gabbard, and Politicians Who Support Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about Title 42 ending, Ukrainians at the Southern border, and the lack of immigration judges. Susan spoke about America's decades-old asylum laws and Congress's ability to fix America's immigration system. Susan discussed the Ukrainians at the Southern border and immigration advocates upset that Ukrainians are granted asylum in the U.S..In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Gonzalo Lira's capture in Ukraine, press freedom, and Julian Assange's health. Taylor discussed the alleged disappearance of citizen journalist Gonzalo Lira and the American government's hostility towards journalism. Taylor talked about Julian's extradition case and Julian Assange's recent appearance in court.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

