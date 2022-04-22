https://sputniknews.com/20220422/president-biden-announces-ban-on-russian-ships-1094954037.html
President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships
President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Zuckerberg being banned from entering Russia, President Biden... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T10:10+0000
2022-04-22T10:10+0000
2022-04-22T10:10+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
free speech
freedom
chile
journalism
elections
julian assange
immigration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094954012_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2dce2ba1d29e87916ee2b1db2324faac.png
President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Zuckerberg being banned from entering Russia, and CNN+ shutting down after 21 days in service.
GUESTS:Susan Pai- Immigration Attorney | Asylum Laws, Immigration Lawyers, and The Need for Asylum JudgesTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Hope for Julian Assange, Tulis Gabbard, and Politicians Who Support Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about Title 42 ending, Ukrainians at the Southern border, and the lack of immigration judges. Susan spoke about America's decades-old asylum laws and Congress's ability to fix America's immigration system. Susan discussed the Ukrainians at the Southern border and immigration advocates upset that Ukrainians are granted asylum in the U.S..In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Gonzalo Lira's capture in Ukraine, press freedom, and Julian Assange's health. Taylor discussed the alleged disappearance of citizen journalist Gonzalo Lira and the American government's hostility towards journalism. Taylor talked about Julian's extradition case and Julian Assange's recent appearance in court.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
chile
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094954012_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_54a79af2e614b8a28775964eaefbb06a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, free speech, freedom, chile, journalism, elections, аудио, julian assange, immigration, radio
President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Zuckerberg being banned from entering Russia, President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Ships and CNN+ shutting down after 21 days in service.
Susan Pai- Immigration Attorney | Asylum Laws, Immigration Lawyers, and The Need for Asylum Judges
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Hope for Julian Assange, Tulis Gabbard, and Politicians Who Support Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about Title 42 ending, Ukrainians at the Southern border, and the lack of immigration judges. Susan spoke about America's decades-old asylum laws and Congress's ability to fix America's immigration system. Susan discussed the Ukrainians at the Southern border and immigration advocates upset that Ukrainians are granted asylum in the U.S..
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Gonzalo Lira's capture in Ukraine, press freedom, and Julian Assange's health. Taylor discussed the alleged disappearance of citizen journalist Gonzalo Lira and the American government's hostility towards journalism. Taylor talked about Julian's extradition case and Julian Assange's recent appearance in court.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.