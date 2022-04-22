PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles

International
Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weaponry, including heavy arms, such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.
06:17 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 22.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Стрингер / Go to the photo bankUkrainian armoured transporter during inspection. File photo.
Ukrainian armoured transporter during inspection. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are training in the United Kingdom learning how to use Mastiff, Husky, and Wolfhound armored fighting vehicles, as well as having drills in Poland that involve anti-aircraft defense systems, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles," Johnson said during his trip to India, as quoted by The Guardian on Thursday.

The UK has committed to send 120 armoured vehicles, 80 of which are Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound protected mobility vehicles, with other 40 cars intended for battle reconnaissance, involving Spartan, Sultan armored vehicle, Samson armoured recovery vehicle, and Samaritan ambulances.
Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weaponry, including heavy arms, such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.
