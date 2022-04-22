https://sputniknews.com/20220422/pm-johnson-uk-training-ukrainian-soldiers-to-use-armoured-vehicles-1094958416.html
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
2022-04-22T06:17+0000
2022-04-22T06:17+0000
2022-04-22T06:18+0000
ukraine
uk
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094335140_0:181:2999:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_554721ccd90dd59f1132451835408a8a.jpg
The UK has committed to send 120 armoured vehicles, 80 of which are Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound protected mobility vehicles, with other 40 cars intended for battle reconnaissance, involving Spartan, Sultan armored vehicle, Samson armoured recovery vehicle, and Samaritan ambulances.Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weaponry, including heavy arms, such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094335140_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8957a93361d425044275b314170d8d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, uk, boris johnson
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
06:17 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 22.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are training in the United Kingdom learning how to use Mastiff, Husky, and Wolfhound armored fighting vehicles, as well as having drills in Poland that involve anti-aircraft defense systems, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles," Johnson said during his trip to India, as quoted by The Guardian on Thursday.
The UK has committed to send 120 armoured vehicles, 80 of which are Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound protected mobility vehicles, with other 40 cars intended for battle reconnaissance, involving Spartan, Sultan armored vehicle, Samson armoured recovery vehicle, and Samaritan ambulances.
Since Russia launched its military operation
in Ukraine on 24 February, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weaponry, including heavy arms, such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.