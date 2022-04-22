International
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/people-are-dying-because-of-misinformation-obama-bashes-tech-firms-over-disinformation-problem-1094967708.html
‘People are Dying Because of Misinformation’: Obama Bashes Tech Firms Over ‘Disinformation Problem’
‘People are Dying Because of Misinformation’: Obama Bashes Tech Firms Over ‘Disinformation Problem’
Recent research by credibility assessment website Newsguard revealed that Facebook and Instagram allowed sceptical views about COVID vaccines and... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T13:15+0000
2022-04-22T13:15+0000
us
barack obama
misinformation
tech companies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094963677_0:76:3373:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_e99afc1d5e4699d5df16c33035f0ce0d.jpg
Former US President Barack Obama has accused tech companies of failing to address what he called “the disinformation problem”, urging them to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content.Speaking at Stanford University in California on Thursday, Obama said that these companies “are still way too guarded about how exactly their standards operate, or how their engagement ranking systems influence what goes viral and what doesn't”.He claimed that the design of major social media platforms relied on maximising engagement so that people can spend more time on their websites, noting that “unfortunately, it turns out that inflammatory, polarising content attracts and engages”.He then went even further by arguing that “people are dying because of misinformation”, pointing to distrust over the COVID-19 vaccine and the riot in Washington on 6 January 2021, when scores of Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Police killed at least one protester during the occupation.Obama also called for a multipronged approach to grappling with disinformation, including government reform, tech employee-led change and a shift in the way that users perceive news and information online.Obama said it was time for the US government to consider regulating parts of Big Tech, and examining the role of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies and internet service providers from litigation over content posted on their platforms.Obama’s remarks come amid Congress’ efforts to adopt a spate of reforms to rein in the power of the tech industry, including competition laws, privacy protections and changes to Section 230.
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/facebook-ceo-zucks-vax-promo-scheme-became-cesspool-of-misinformation-minions-warned-1089195306.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094963677_321:0:3052:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a96f9049beef7286db73ba145f948851.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, barack obama, misinformation, tech companies

‘People are Dying Because of Misinformation’: Obama Bashes Tech Firms Over ‘Disinformation Problem’

13:15 GMT 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANFormer President Barack Obama listens to US Vice President Kamala Harris (out of frame) speak on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2022
Former President Barack Obama listens to US Vice President Kamala Harris (out of frame) speak on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Recent research by credibility assessment website Newsguard revealed that Facebook and Instagram allowed sceptical views about COVID vaccines and misinformation about the disease to spread across its platforms last year, something that helped them gain about 370,000 new followers.
Former US President Barack Obama has accused tech companies of failing to address what he called “the disinformation problem”, urging them to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content.
Speaking at Stanford University in California on Thursday, Obama said that these companies “are still way too guarded about how exactly their standards operate, or how their engagement ranking systems influence what goes viral and what doesn't”.
“For more and more of us, search and social media platforms aren't just our window into the internet. They serve as our primary source of news and information. No one tells us that the window is blurred, subject to unseen distortions and subtle manipulations”, the 44th president added.
He claimed that the design of major social media platforms relied on maximising engagement so that people can spend more time on their websites, noting that “unfortunately, it turns out that inflammatory, polarising content attracts and engages”.
In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks down as a break is called during his testimony before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Facebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warn - Report
18 September 2021, 20:29 GMT
“Other features of these platforms have compounded the problem. For example, the way content looks on your phone, as well as the veil of anonymity that platforms provide their users, a lot of times can make it impossible to tell the difference between, say, a peer-reviewed article by Dr. Anthony Fauci [US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and White House chief medical adviser] and a miracle cure being pitched by a huckster”, Obama said.
He then went even further by arguing that “people are dying because of misinformation”, pointing to distrust over the COVID-19 vaccine and the riot in Washington on 6 January 2021, when scores of Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Police killed at least one protester during the occupation.
Obama also called for a multipronged approach to grappling with disinformation, including government reform, tech employee-led change and a shift in the way that users perceive news and information online.

“At the end of the day the internet is a tool, social media is a tool. At the end of the day tools don’t control us. We control them. And we can remake them. It’s up to each of us to decide what we value and then use the tools we’ve been given to advance those values. And I believe we should use every tool at our disposal to secure our greatest gift —a government of, by and for the people, for generations to come”, he stressed.

Obama said it was time for the US government to consider regulating parts of Big Tech, and examining the role of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies and internet service providers from litigation over content posted on their platforms.
Obama’s remarks come amid Congress’ efforts to adopt a spate of reforms to rein in the power of the tech industry, including competition laws, privacy protections and changes to Section 230.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала