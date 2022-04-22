International
BREAKING NEWS: Macron Warns Europe May Face Consequences of Russian Gas Embargo Next Winter
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/osce-employee-admits-to-passing-information-to-foreign-intelligence-services-lpr-says-1094965281.html
OSCE Employee Admits to Passing Information to Foreign Intelligence Services, LPR Says
LUHANSK (Sputnik) - An employee of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), detained in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), confessed...
The OSCE employee, Mikhail Yurievich Petrov, acting to the detriment of the LPR's security, transmitted confidential information in the military sphere to the representatives of foreign intelligence services, the statement read.
