Matthew Dowd: Modern Jesus Christ Would be Considered a “Groomer”, “Woke” and “Socialist”

MSNBC's Matthew Dowd made a statement on the segment “Deadline: White House” in which he believes that were Jesus Christ alive today he would be considered a “groomer,” “woke” and a “socialist.”"If he was speaking the message he spoke in the Gospels today about treating everybody with dignity. Jesus Christ hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors. He was nailed to a cross because he spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East," Dowd continued.Dowd made the claim on Wednesday during a discussion led by MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace concerning Michigan Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow, who was accused by a Republican colleague of wanting to “groom and sexualize kindergartners,” though the colleague, Senator Lana Theis, did not provide evidence for her claim.McMorrow responded to the accusation by saying “I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense.”McMorrow added that no child, and “no one in this room” was “responsible” for slavery, but she added that, instead, “each and every one of us” is responsible for how our future will look.Theis has not offered any apologies for the baseless accusations she made against McMorrow in a public fundraising email. “These are the people we are up against. Progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake) who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery,” it reads.American conservatives are ramping up their efforts to squash education as it relates to the rights of Black persons and persons part of the LBTQA+ community. Those efforts include book bans, which saw a record high in the year of 2021 following a post-Trump era, as well as targeting colleges and universities (where adults- not children- are taught) by imposing gag orders that would effectively ban American adults from having the option of being taught about race, racism, gender, and American history. If college students were to be taught these topics, the proposed bills threaten to cut the school’s funding.McMorrow and Dowd have both referenced what are seen as Republican or conservative values, such as being white or being Christian, to lead the charge in promoting what are seen as “liberal” values, such as civil rights, socialism, and equality.On Sunday, it was revealed that Florida’s education department rejected at least 54 mathematics textbooks from their schools’ classrooms because they allegedly referenced critical race theory, a study founded by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberle Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado.Critical race theory is a study that is more than 40 years old and focuses on how racism is structured in legal systems and policies, such as when in the 1930s the U.S. government was able to “draw lines” around areas they deemed “poor financial risks”. Such areas were predominantly Black, but by being labeled as a financial risk, banks were then able to deny Black people loans.

