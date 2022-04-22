https://sputniknews.com/20220422/macron-warns-europe-may-face-consequences-of-russian-gas-embargo-next-winter-1094966146.html
Macron, Scholz Warn Europe May Face Consequences of Russian Gas Embargo Next Winter
Macron, Scholz Warn Europe May Face Consequences of Russian Gas Embargo Next Winter
European countries have been calling for an embargo on Russian gas and oil as they continue to condemn Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Europe might face consequences next winter if it imposes an embargo on Russian gas.A similar sentiment was voiced by German Chancellor Scholz in his interview with Der Spiegel. The chancellor also said that the issue is not about money but rather about "avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would never again open their doors."
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Europe might face consequences next winter if it imposes an embargo on Russian gas.
"We will not see the consequences of this [sanctions against Russian energy resources] in the spring and summer of 2022 [as gas storages have been replenished], but next winter, we will feel them if there is no more Russian gas," Macron said in an interview with the Ouest-France daily.
A similar sentiment was voiced by German Chancellor Scholz in his interview with Der Spiegel.
"I absolutely do not see how a gas embargo would end the war. If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have begun this crazy war," he said, defending his decision not to end German imports of Russian gas.
The chancellor also said that the issue is not about money but rather about "avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would never again open their doors."