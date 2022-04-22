https://sputniknews.com/20220422/macron-warns-europe-may-face-consequences-of-russian-gas-embargo-next-winter-1094966146.html

Macron, Scholz Warn Europe May Face Consequences of Russian Gas Embargo Next Winter

European countries have been calling for an embargo on Russian gas and oil as they continue to condemn Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Europe might face consequences next winter if it imposes an embargo on Russian gas.A similar sentiment was voiced by German Chancellor Scholz in his interview with Der Spiegel. The chancellor also said that the issue is not about money but rather about "avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would never again open their doors."

