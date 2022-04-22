https://sputniknews.com/20220422/le-pen-and-macron-debate-former-intel-officials-argue-for-big-technational-security-state-unity-1094963383.html

Le Pen and Macron Debate; Former Intel Officials Argue for Big Tech/National Security State Unity

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis' effect on Europe. The French presidential debate pitted a right wing Marine LePen against a globalist Emmanuel Macron at a time when inflation is soaring across Europe. Also, Jeremy Corbyn would like to see NATO disbanded.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the economy. Multiple indicators are flashing red indicating that a recession may be in the immediate future for America. Also, Europe is considering blocking Russian gas and oil which would amount to economic suicide.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A British court has ordered that publisher Julian Assange be extradited to the United States. Also, social media platforms are aggressively censoring challenges to the neocon narrative about the Ukraine crisis.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" joins us to discuss the problems in the Biden administration. In her latest article. Margaret argues that, regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine conflict, President Biden's failure to act on any of his campaign promises has sealed his political doom.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. We discuss evidence that was unearthed proving that members of the Obama administration worked with Al Qaeda in Syria in a failed attempt to overthrow the government of Bashar Al Assad. Also, we discuss the issue of administrative detentions in Israel.Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss censorship. A cabal of "former" National Security leaders are arguing that big tech and social media platforms are vital interests of the intelligence and foreign policy apparatus of the United States.Dan Cohen, Mintpress News writer, joins us to discuss the Ukrainian secret police. In an environment eerily reminiscent of Nazi Germany. The Ukrainian security service is notorious for kidnapping and torturing dissenters and journalists who oppose the narrative of the US empire.Daniel Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author joins us to discuss the situation in Ukraine. A polish Jewish journalist has quit his job after being pressured to refer to the Azov battalion as an extremist group rather than neo-Nazis. Also, Russia has successfully test fired a new ICBM in an apparent message to NATO and the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

