Kylian Mbappe's PSG Future in Spotlight as His Mother Meets Club's Owners

The countdown to Kylian Mbappe's transfer has begun with barely two months left on his present Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. Although the World Cup...

Speculation over Kylian Mbappe's PSG future has soared to unprecedented heights in recent days after his mother met the club's Qatari owners in Doha this week, Spanish publication Marca reported.News of Mbappe's mother travelling to Qatar comes at a time when there are reports coming out of France saying that the 23-year-old footballer is set to make a U-turn on his decision to leave the Parisian club and instead stay put at the Parc des Princes.Earlier this month, noted French journalist, Daniel Riolo who had successfully predicted Lionel Messi's move to PSG, claimed that Mbappe was set to snub Real Madrid for an extension at the Ligue 1 giants.Mbappe, however, has made no secret of his desire to play for the Spanish outfit which has a rich history and culture, and has won the UEFA Champions League 13 times, an all-time record in the competition.Mbappe has been unable to achieve European glory with PSG since the French team has yet to win its maiden continental title.And his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo became a legend at the club, leaving the Spanish heavyweights as their top scorer with 450 goals in 2018 and four Champions League and two La Liga titles.Despite all this, PSG have become increasingly optimistic of striking a new deal with Mbappe, especially after his mother's visit to Qatar because it shows that the ex-Monaco forward has yet to make up his mind about his future. PSG's focus is to tie Mbappe down to a new contract which would keep him in Paris at least until the end of next season because his exit could be construed as a loss of face for the team's Qatari owners, especially in a year when the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in the country in November and December.According to the media outlet, PSG have already offered to make him the club's highest-paid player, ahead of both Neymar and Messi.PSG have also mooted a proposal whereby the Paris-born football star could see his contract extended by 24 months at the club. But Mbappe would only agree to that deal if the French side let him quit if he decided against staying there after a year.While PSG's latest offer could be too hard to resist, Los Blancos were going all out to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as well. Reportedly, their president Florentino Perez has even decided to make him the top-earner in the club's history.With both clubs trying to outdo each other to secure the services of arguably the finest footballer on the planet, it will be interesting to see where this saga comes to a full stop.

