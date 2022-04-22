https://sputniknews.com/20220422/kremlin-slams-us-statement-about-situation-in-mariupol-1094963594.html
Kremlin Slams US Statement About Situation in Mariupol
The US Department of State remarks about the situation in Mariupol hold not a single grain of truth, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.
Kremlin Slams US Statement About Situation in Mariupol
09:30 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 22.04.2022)
Previously, the US Department of State spokesman claimed that Russia had not seized Mariupol despite Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stating the opposite. Russian forces took control over all of the city's regions with the exception of Azovstal plant, where remnants of Ukrainian forces are besieged.
The US Department of State remarks about the situation in Mariupol hold not a single grain of truth, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.
"We suggest everyone give greater credence to the information that was provided yesterday by the Ministry of Defence reported by Defence Minister [Sergey] Shoigu at a meeting with President [Vladimir] Putin", Peskov said.