'If They Want Me to Go...': Mo Salah Takes a Swipe at Liverpool Over Stalled Contract Talks

Ever since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool back in 2017, he has been the main man at Anfield, having delivered both the Champions League and Premier League... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has expressed his wish to stay at Anfield but said he will leave Liverpool if the "club wants him to go".The 29-year-old football star's jibe at the Reds comes at a time when talks between Salah and the club have stalled in recent weeks.Reports in the British newspapers have declared that Salah wants to become the Premier League's highest-paid footballer ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently the top earner in the English top flight with a reported weekly wage of £380,000 ($500,000).But Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, are unwilling to grant the mammoth pay rise. In an recent interview with British football website FourFourTwo, Salah was asked about the speculation over his Liverpool future and whether he was set to ink a new deal with the Reds, to which he replied: "Yeah. Er, I think so? But if they want me to go, that's something different!"Salah's contract with the Merseysiders expires at the end of next season, and contrary to reports, he has denied that money is a factor in his negotiations with the club."I don't know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want," he added.With his contract talks with Liverpool coming to a standstill, a number of Europe's top clubs are lying up deals for the talismanic striker with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the pack.If the Reds and Salah fail to extend their deal, it would be a sad end to a partnership which has been very fruitful for both sides. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020, and were crowned champions of Europe a year earlier, thanks to Salah's 19 and 5 goals in the former and latter respectively.Salah has transformed himself into a goal-scoring machine and is now among the handful of men who have netted more than 100 goals for the club.

