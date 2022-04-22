International
French President Macron: Embargo on Russian Gas Imports Not to Be Discussed Now
Earlier in the day, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, stressing that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. On 8 April, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.
europe, russia, france, emmanuel macron, embargo, sanctions

French President Macron: Embargo on Russian Gas Imports Not to Be Discussed Now

09:23 GMT 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARINFrance's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to the press on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to the press on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN
ROME (Sputnik) - Issue of introducing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas supply to Europe may be included into agenda of discussions concerning new sanctions against Moscow, but it is not being considered at the moment, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

"This issue [of embargo on Russian gas and oil] may appear on a negotiating table, but not today. Negotiations on coal and oil are already underway, but not yet on gas. We are aware of enormous difficulties, which it causes. That is why you have been hearing for many years that I am talking about the energy sovereignty of Europe", Macron said.

The president went on to say that in case of reciprocal sanctions on hydrocarbon fuels supply, the Europeans will have to "turn to … all efforts".

"At that moment we will explain that we have to lower the temperature, slightly lower it to be less dependent. We will not observe the consequences in the spring or summer of 2022 (we have replenished reserves), but this will not happen next winter if we do not have [a supply of] Russian gas", Macron was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

He added that "this is not the scenario we are experiencing today, but it may occur."
Earlier in the day, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, stressing that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. On 8 April, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.
