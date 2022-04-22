https://sputniknews.com/20220422/french-president-macron-embargo-on-russian-gas-imports-not-to-be-discussed-now-1094963245.html

French President Macron: Embargo on Russian Gas Imports Not to Be Discussed Now

The president went on to say that in case of reciprocal sanctions on hydrocarbon fuels supply, the Europeans will have to "turn to … all efforts".He added that "this is not the scenario we are experiencing today, but it may occur."Earlier in the day, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, stressing that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. On 8 April, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.

