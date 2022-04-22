https://sputniknews.com/20220422/democrats-throw-transgender-people-under-the-bus-as-uk-dumps-refugees-in-rwanda-1094951784.html

Democrats Throw Transgender People Under The Bus as UK Dumps Refugees in Rwanda

Democrats Throw Transgender People Under The Bus as UK Dumps Refugees in Rwanda

Maryland Democrats withdraw their own trans health bill, UK government dumps refugees in Rwanda for a low, low price, Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarussian... 22.04.2022

Democrats Throw Transgender Peope Under The Bus as UK Dumps Refugees in Rwanda Maryland Democrats withdraw their own trans health bill, UK government dumps refugees in Rwanda for a low, low price, Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarussian athletes, the racist police killing of Patrick Lyoya

In this edition of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss Maryland Democrats mysteriously dropping House Bill 746 - the Trans Health Equity Act - even thought it would have easily passed with Democrats controlling both chambers, deception of the Democrats surrounding their support for federal Equity Act, their capitulation to right wing reactionaries at the expense of supporting health equality for trans people, and how this will hurt the Democrats as well as the trans people they sold out in the long run.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr.Tamanisha John, Caribbean regional analyst and professor at Clark Atlanta University to discuss the agreement between Britain and Rwanda to fly migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda in exchange for a paltry $157 million, the UN Human Rights Council’s opposition to this agreement on the grounds that it commodifies migrants and asylum-seekers, and the political realities behind Paul Kagame’s acceptance of the deal that reflect his usual deference to the UK at the expense of Rwandans.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss Russian and Belarusian tennis players banned from Wimbledon, NBA star Kyrie Irving receiving a hefty fine for flipping off Boston Celtics fans, and the entitlement of fan culture where people feel justified in insulting and harassing athletes,Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, an activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa, to discuss the recent police killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese man, the connections between police terror in the US and imperialism abroad, and Dan Gertler, a sanctioned Israeli businessman who has engaged with corrupt governments in the DRC in order to lay hold to the country’s mineral wealth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

