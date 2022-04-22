https://sputniknews.com/20220422/cristiano-ronaldo-returns-home-with-georgina-rodriguez-newborn-daughter-days-after-baby-sons-death-1094960811.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns Home With Georgina Rodriguez, Newborn Daughter Days After Baby Son's Death

There has been an enormous outpouring of support for Cristiano Ronaldo since he announced the tragic death of his newborn son. Liverpool fans gave a... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, alongside their newborn daughter, have made their way back to home in Manchester, days after the legendary footballer announced that his baby son passed away just after taking birth.Ronaldo and his girlfriend were expecting twins — but while their daughter survived, the son could not be saved despite the efforts by the doctors of the Madrid hospital where Georgina was admitted during her labour.On Thursday night, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed in a social media post that their baby girl was no longer in hospital after having made the journey to their home in England following her birth in Spain earlier in the week."Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world," he added.With the latest addition to his family, the Manchester United ace is now a father of five children. While his eldest son, Cristiano Jr, was born in 2010, the former Real Madrid star welcomed twins Eva and Mateo in 2017 — all of whom were born through surrogacy.Later that same year, he also welcomed his first child with Georgina, a daughter named Alana.On the work front, Ronaldo made his return to training at Carrington, having missed United's last game against Liverpool in which his team was thrashed 4-0 at Anfield.The Funchal-born player's next assignment would be United's next game against Arsenal on Saturday. A win in the match against the Gunners will be crucial for his team's chances of top-4 finish in the Premier League.Arsenal currently occupy the fifth spot in the table with 57 points from 32 games, while the Red Devils are sixth with 54 after 33 matches.

