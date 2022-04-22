https://sputniknews.com/20220422/british-boxer-amir-khans-wife-responds-to-trolls-who-slammed-her-for-running-away-after-mugging-1094970557.html

British Boxer Amir Khan's Wife Responds to Trolls Who Slammed Her For Running Away After Mugging

Boxer Amir Khan was robbed of his £72,000 Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph luxury watch after masked assailants pointed a gun in his face during a night out... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former world champion Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom has finally broken her silence on why she fled after she and her husband were confronted by gun-holding thugs earlier this week.Makhdoom's response came after she was trolled on social media for leaving her partner alone, especially at a time when his life was in danger. Some users even questioned her love for Khan, saying "where is the love" before suggesting that "if you actually love someone, you ain't running like she ran".However, Makhdoom was in no mood to listen to the trolls as she hit back at them on Instagram, arguing that she couldn't have fought the gunman for her husband or "get in front of Amir and get shot". She even claimed that she ran away because she was only thinking about the pair's three children who could have lost both their parents in case the robbers had shot at her and Amir."At that time the best thing for me to do is think of my family, I have three children, and run and get help. That's it, that's the smartest thing I thought I could do," she added.Since the ugly episode, the couple has relocated to Dubai with their kids. Meanwhile, Amir said he feels "very unsafe" as the situation is "very dangerous" in the British capital."You know, even after it happened, I was still in London for another two days, and I was walking around and I was very scared," the 35-year old told ITV's Good Morning Britain. "I'm thinking: "I've not got a watch on me now, God forbid someone comes at me in the alleyways." And I do honestly feel very unsafe when I'm walking around London... England... because it is very dangerous," he concluded.

