BJP Slams Congress-led Rajasthan Government Over Demolition of 300-Year-Old Hindu Temple

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the main opposition party in India's Rajasthan, on Friday lambasted the state's ruling party, Congress, as local authorities demolished a 300-year-old Hindu temple in Alwar District.Chief of the BJP’s national information and technology department, Amit Malviya, shared the video on Twitter and targeted the Congress party.In a tweet in Hindi, he said: "The 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple was razed in Alwar district of Rajasthan in the name of progress. Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting Hindu sentiments - is this the secularism of Congress?"In another tweet, Malviya shared a news piece and alleged that “Congress is shedding selective tears”.He stated: "On 18 April, without issuing any notice, the administration ran bulldozers over the houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan.”The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the top Hindu organisation, also slammed the state's Congress government. Sharing the image of the razed temple, VHP’s national spokesman Vinod Bansal said in a tweet in Hindi: “Congress government not only demolished the 300-year-old temple in Alwar district of Rajasthan but also broke the idols of the Gods. Congress, which shed tears over the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive, will be punished in Rajasthan for its mischievous act in Alwar. Shame.”Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, a Minister in the Rajasthan state government, called the BJP's claim a lie. He alleged that the chairman of Rajgarh Urban Bodies Board, who is a BJP member, had proposed to bring down the temples and houses.The minister alleged that the temple was demolished at the behest of chairman while the Congress lawmaker kept on opposing the decision of demolition.The minister, however, also promised that if there are no legal impediments, the temple will be rebuilt.After the incident, Hindu organisations filed a complaint with the local police accusing Rajgarh lawmaker Johri Lal Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Keshav Kumar Meena and Municipal Executive Officer Banwari Lal Meena of inciting riots. The Hindu organisations alleged that, despite protests by locals, the authorities demolished the temple and officials even ruined the idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman and other deities. Amid rising controversy over the issue, Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said he would meet the locals and the entire matter would be discussed with other police officers too.

