Armenian PM Pashinyan Rules Out Signing Documents With Baku Without Discussions With Karabakh
2022-04-22T11:57+0000
2022-04-22T11:58+0000
The conflict in the region began back in the 1980s, when Nagorno-Karabakh - an area predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians - announced its secession from Azerbaijan. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas.However, at the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed. Azerbaijani forces managed to seize control of several settlements in the region, including the city of Shusha. The clashes ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral truce, in which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire, while Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region to prevent any resumption of hostilities.
nikol pashinyan, armenia, azerbaijan

Armenian PM Pashinyan Rules Out Signing Documents With Baku Without Discussions With Karabakh

11:57 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 22.04.2022)
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Yerevan will not sign any documents with Baku without a public discussion with self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I exclude, I simply exclude that there is a document more or less close to signing, which would be signed without a wide public discussion, including with all parts of the society of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]," Pashinyan told a parliament session.

