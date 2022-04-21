https://sputniknews.com/20220421/watch-masked-singer-judge-storms-off-stage-after-shocking-rudy-giuliani-reveal-1094943675.html

WATCH: 'Masked Singer' Judge Storms Off Stage After Shocking Rudy Giuliani Reveal

WATCH: 'Masked Singer' Judge Storms Off Stage After Shocking Rudy Giuliani Reveal

The former Trump attorney was not the first political figure to appear on the show - before that, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin shocked the audience... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

The recent episode of the "Masked Singer" turned dramatic with one of the judges, comedian Ken Jeong, leaving the stage, after the singer was revealed to be non other but Rudy Giuliani.The episode with New York's ex-mayor, dressed as a giant rooster was shot several months ago. His performance puzzled the judges, who guessed the man in disguise might be Hollywood legends Robert Duvall or Joe Pesci, weather anchor Al Roker, or even billionaire Elon Musk.However, when Giuliani took off the mask, Ken Jeong said in the most depressive voice "it is not Robert Duvall". When Rudy started signing "Bad to the Bone" as his farewell song, the judge stated "I am done" and left the stage, since he was visibly unhappy to see the contestant.At the same time, at least two other judges - actor Jenny McCarthy and singer Nicole Scherzinger, stayed and danced along to the song.Addressing his decision to participate in the show, Giuliani said he was inspired to do so by the newest member of his family.

