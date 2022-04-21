International
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/us-navy-officer-dies-after-becoming-unresponsive-during-amphibious-op-training-in-hawaii-1094926771.html
US Navy Officer Dies After Becoming ‘Unresponsive’ During Amphibious Op Training in Hawaii
US Navy Officer Dies After Becoming ‘Unresponsive’ During Amphibious Op Training in Hawaii
The Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course is an eight-week program designed to develop tactical, technical, and leadership skills of a select group of... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T00:28+0000
2022-04-21T00:28+0000
us navy
usmc
death
us troops
us
hawaii
us marine corps
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094926551_0:0:556:313_1920x0_80_0_0_dcb8b4f1a7273652af252e16cfc1e8ce.png
Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, a junior officer with the US Navy, died on Sunday after he “became unresponsive during” training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Oahu, the service confirmed in a memo issued on Wednesday.Fowler, a resident of Oklahoma assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, was in the third and final phase of the Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course at the time of his death, the release detailed.The eight-week course is based in several locations as participants conduct activities focused on amphibious, ground, reconnaissance, and patrolling operations.Fowler and other participants of the amphibious operations phase were carrying out a USMC “training evolution” at the time, read the memo.No further details were provided on the situation leading up to the 29-year-old’s unresponsiveness.Fowler was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. His cause of death was not included in the service release.Fowler officially reported to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One back in January, nearly four years after graduation from the Naval Academy, and a decade after entering the service.Local authorities, as well as the National Criminal Intelligence Service (NCIS), are probing the incident. Counseling is being offered to service members close to the late junior officer.
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/one-dead-two-injured-after-us-navy-hawkeye-crashes-near-virginias-eastern-shore-1094375168.html
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094926551_0:0:556:417_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe0d633619804a5b58294d6b0d63c95.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, usmc, death, us troops, us, hawaii, us marine corps

US Navy Officer Dies After Becoming ‘Unresponsive’ During Amphibious Op Training in Hawaii

00:28 GMT 21.04.2022
© US NavyA spokesman for the USMC's Training and Education Command has confirmed the April 17th death of Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, of Oklahoma, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One.
A spokesman for the USMC's Training and Education Command has confirmed the April 17th death of Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, of Oklahoma, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© US Navy
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course is an eight-week program designed to develop tactical, technical, and leadership skills of a select group of non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and other USMC-affiliated service members. Amphibious team operations, weapons employment, and surveillance techniques are among the program’s concentrations.
Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, a junior officer with the US Navy, died on Sunday after he “became unresponsive during” training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Oahu, the service confirmed in a memo issued on Wednesday.
Fowler, a resident of Oklahoma assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, was in the third and final phase of the Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course at the time of his death, the release detailed.
The eight-week course is based in several locations as participants conduct activities focused on amphibious, ground, reconnaissance, and patrolling operations.
Fowler and other participants of the amphibious operations phase were carrying out a USMC “training evolution” at the time, read the memo.
No further details were provided on the situation leading up to the 29-year-old’s unresponsiveness.
Fowler was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. His cause of death was not included in the service release.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, in a quoted statement.
Fowler officially reported to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One back in January, nearly four years after graduation from the Naval Academy, and a decade after entering the service.
The US Navy Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
One Dead, Two Injured After US Navy Hawkeye Crashes Near Virginia’s Eastern Shore
1 April, 00:46 GMT
“His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service,” Diguardo said.
Local authorities, as well as the National Criminal Intelligence Service (NCIS), are probing the incident. Counseling is being offered to service members close to the late junior officer.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала