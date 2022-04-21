https://sputniknews.com/20220421/us-funnels-weapons-towards-black-hole-in-ukraine-1094944222.html
U.S. Funnels Weapons Towards "Black Hole" in Ukraine
U.S. Funnels Weapons Towards "Black Hole" in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the fate of weapons getting funneled into Ukraine, the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz doxxing the woman behind Twitter account ‘Libs of TikTok,’ Julian Assange’s impending extradition to the U.S., and the untold history of the Vietnam War.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | U.S. Funnels Weapons Towards "Black Hole" in UkraineScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Washington Post Doxxes Popular Twitter Account 'Libs of TikTok'John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | What's the True Nature of Intelligence Being Fed to Ukraine?Misty Winston - Julian Assange Activist | Dark Day for Journalism as Assange Extradition Order ApprovedPeter Kuznick - Historian | Cold War Politics Revived in Russia-Ukraine ConflictIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to give a military analysis on whether the U.S. giving sensitive intelligence to Ukraine will escalate tensions with Russia, how the U.S. is sending Ukrainian soldiers to their death in doomed training programs, and the fate of weapons getting funneled into Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz doxxing the woman behind Twitter aggregate 'Libs of TikTok,' Alex Jones filing for bankruptcy as the social media censorship campaign against Infowars proves effective, and Republicans applauding rumors of Joe Biden running for reelection in 2024. We also talked to John Kiriakou about Julian Assange's impending extradition to the U.S. and the nature of the intelligence the Pentagon is feeding to Ukraine.In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about the U.S. extradition order against Julian Assange and what comes next for the embattled Wikileaks founder. We were also joined by Peter Kuznick to talk about the worldwide economic divide after World War II, why many Asian nations have taken a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the untold history of the Vietnam War.
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | U.S. Funnels Weapons Towards "Black Hole" in Ukraine
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Washington Post Doxxes Popular Twitter Account ‘Libs of TikTok’
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | What’s the True Nature of Intelligence Being Fed to Ukraine?
Misty Winston - Julian Assange Activist | Dark Day for Journalism as Assange Extradition Order Approved
Peter Kuznick - Historian | Cold War Politics Revived in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to give a military analysis on whether the U.S. giving sensitive intelligence to Ukraine will escalate tensions with Russia, how the U.S. is sending Ukrainian soldiers to their death in doomed training programs, and the fate of weapons getting funneled into Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz doxxing the woman behind Twitter aggregate ‘Libs of TikTok,’ Alex Jones filing for bankruptcy as the social media censorship campaign against Infowars proves effective, and Republicans applauding rumors of Joe Biden running for reelection in 2024. We also talked to John Kiriakou about Julian Assange’s impending extradition to the U.S. and the nature of the intelligence the Pentagon is feeding to Ukraine.
In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about the U.S. extradition order against Julian Assange and what comes next for the embattled Wikileaks founder. We were also joined by Peter Kuznick to talk about the worldwide economic divide after World War II, why many Asian nations have taken a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the untold history of the Vietnam War.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.