International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/unfortunately-julian-assange-is-one-step-closer-for-extradition-to-america-1094926032.html
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Florida Senate passing a bill that would end Disney's... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T09:52+0000
2022-04-21T09:52+0000
sputnik radio
the backstory
ruble
tiktok
china
protests
france
nato
cia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094925954_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9f00b6675733fc3a531b7f0f63712851.png
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Florida Senate passing a bill that would end Disney's self-governing status, and twenty-one people in the U.S. charged with $150M in COVID fraud.
GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Ukraine's History in The Holocaust, Is there Legal Justification for Russia's Invasion ?, and Democrats as the War PartyTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Partisan Divides, Protests in France, and The Left in America Abandoned Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about NATO's role in Russia's military operation, sanctions, and the Russian economy. Daniel discussed the American economic consequences of sanctions on Russia, and Russia's commodities-based market. Daniel explained the difference between neoliberalism and neocons.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about protests in Europe, bipartisan evil, and perception issues in politics. Ted discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and the intolerance on the left. Ted spoke about the French elections and France's culture of protests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094925954_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ebdaacd0fd1cac0b4bf865b1e11f0b89.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik radio, the backstory, ruble, tiktok, china, protests, france, nato, cia, аудио, radio, julian assange

Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America

09:52 GMT 21.04.2022
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Florida Senate passing a bill that would end Disney's self-governing status, and twenty-one people in the U.S. charged with $150M in COVID fraud.
GUEST
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Ukraine's History in The Holocaust, Is there Legal Justification for Russia's Invasion ?, and Democrats as the War Party
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Partisan Divides, Protests in France, and The Left in America Abandoned Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about NATO's role in Russia's military operation, sanctions, and the Russian economy. Daniel discussed the American economic consequences of sanctions on Russia, and Russia's commodities-based market. Daniel explained the difference between neoliberalism and neocons.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about protests in Europe, bipartisan evil, and perception issues in politics. Ted discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and the intolerance on the left. Ted spoke about the French elections and France's culture of protests.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала