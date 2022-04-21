https://sputniknews.com/20220421/unfortunately-julian-assange-is-one-step-closer-for-extradition-to-america-1094926032.html
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Florida Senate passing a bill that would end Disney's... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
Unfortunately, Julian Assange is One Step Closer for Extradition to America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Florida Senate passing a bill that would end Disney's self-governing status, and twenty-one people in the U.S. charged with $150M in COVID fraud.
GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Ukraine's History in The Holocaust, Is there Legal Justification for Russia's Invasion ?, and Democrats as the War PartyTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Partisan Divides, Protests in France, and The Left in America Abandoned Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about NATO's role in Russia's military operation, sanctions, and the Russian economy. Daniel discussed the American economic consequences of sanctions on Russia, and Russia's commodities-based market. Daniel explained the difference between neoliberalism and neocons.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about protests in Europe, bipartisan evil, and perception issues in politics. Ted discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and the intolerance on the left. Ted spoke about the French elections and France's culture of protests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Ukraine's History in The Holocaust, Is there Legal Justification for Russia's Invasion ?, and Democrats as the War Party
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Partisan Divides, Protests in France, and The Left in America Abandoned Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about NATO's role in Russia's military operation, sanctions, and the Russian economy. Daniel discussed the American economic consequences of sanctions on Russia, and Russia's commodities-based market. Daniel explained the difference between neoliberalism and neocons.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about protests in Europe, bipartisan evil, and perception issues in politics. Ted discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and the intolerance on the left. Ted spoke about the French elections and France's culture of protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.