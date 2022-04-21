https://sputniknews.com/20220421/uk-covid-19-quarantine-facilities-cost-taxpayers-over-520mln-national-audit-office-says-1094940032.html

UK COVID-19 Quarantine Facilities Cost Taxpayers Over $520Mln, National Audit Office Says

UK COVID-19 Quarantine Facilities Cost Taxpayers Over $520Mln, National Audit Office Says

UK COVID-19 Quarantine Facilities Cost Taxpayers Over $520Mln, National Audit Office Says

2022-04-21T10:57+0000

2022-04-21T10:57+0000

2022-04-21T10:57+0000

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

national audit office (nao)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092182772_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb26c3eade9cc6bf23300e9c3d16db0e.jpg

Also, some 74 million pounds, supposed to cover the expenses for COVID-19 screening and quarantine facilities, were not paid, as well as another 18 million pounds returned by fraud in credit card chargebacks, according to the report.The NAO also criticised the government's attempt to establish a COVID-19 testing market, saying that "government had limited oversight of the market it created for COVID-19 tests for travel, and service to the public has sometimes been poor."The NAO added that the COVID-19 border regulations were changed at least 10 times between February 2021 and January 2022, creating "uncertainty" caused by "poor communication of some measures".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, coronavirus, covid-19, national audit office (nao)