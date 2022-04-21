https://sputniknews.com/20220421/trump-takes-issue-with-piers-morgan-deceptively-editing-explosive-interview-with-him-1094940785.html

Trump Takes Issue With Piers Morgan 'Deceptively' Editing Explosive Interview With Him

A trailer for Piers Morgan's interview with Donald Trump went viral on Wednesday, as it appeared that the former US president insulted Morgan and even stormed... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Piers Morgan, claiming that the TV host "unlawfully and deceptively" edited the interview with him.The ex-president revealed that his team recorded the entire interview "as a means of keeping him honest", and the audio of the full interview does not accord with the short promo.The video promo rolled out by Piers Morgan to hype up his upcoming interview with Trump suggests that the former president accused the host of being dishonest — and then stormed out of the explosive interview.Trump also called Morgan a "fool" several times for refusing to believe in claims of election fraud that allegedly took place during the 2020 White House race.According to Trump allies however, the teaser was deliberately edited to portray Trump as throwing a tantrum.Among those condemning Morgan's approach was Candace Owens. She tweeted a clip from her own interview with the former president, saying she could have spun it as a fight when in reality "the interview was over and we simply wanted to chat off-camera."Donald Trump Jr, the ex-president's son, also took issue with Morgan's trailer, echoing the accusations made by his father and Owens.Morgan himself waded into the twitstorm to respond to team Trump's claims. Replying to the former president, he said that the interview was "great" but demanded evidence of the alleged 2020 election fraud.He also responded to both Owens and Donald Jr, laughing off their accusations and urging them to watch the full interview as soon as it hits the screens.In an apparent message to all those lambasting him for "deceptive" editing, Morgan tweeted a well-worn gif.The full interview is set to premiere on 25 April on networks across the globe including Fox Nation, the UK's Talk TV and Sky News Australia.

