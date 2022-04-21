https://sputniknews.com/20220421/taiwan-broadcast-fake-invasion-notification-french-election-debate-assange-extradition-1094926335.html

Taiwan Broadcast Fake Invasion Notification; French Election Debate; Assange Extradition

Taiwan Broadcast Fake Invasion Notification; French Election Debate; Assange Extradition

Taiwan television broadcasted a notification that China was launching a military attack on the Island and waited three hours to retract it in what some... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T09:58+0000

2022-04-21T09:58+0000

2022-04-21T09:58+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

venezuela

china

taiwan

korea

julian assange

marine le pen

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094926274_0:306:1401:1094_1920x0_80_0_0_274cf5d43cb6e55036a04de13601d643.jpg

Taiwan Broadcast Fake Invasion Notification; French Election Debate: Assange Extradition Taiwan television broadcasted a notification that China was launching a military attack on the Island and waited three hours to retract it in what some observers see as an ominous sign.

Taiwan television broadcasted a notification that China was launching a military attack on the Island and waited three hours to retract it in what some observers see as an ominous sign.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ex-CIA officer Phil Giraldi argues that President Biden has surrounded himself with a cabal of rogues who are bent on the destruction of Russia. Also, Russia argues that the tragedy in Donbass forced them to act militarily in Ukraine.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," join us to discuss Julian Assange. There is great outrage across the spectrum of free speech advocates as a UK court appears to have given the green light for Julain Assange to be extradited to the US for persecution.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan television broadcasted a notification that China was launching a military attack on the Island and waited three hours to retract it in what some observers see as an ominous sign. Also, China signed a mutual security pact with the Solomon Islands and US neocons are extremely upset.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Asian region. South Korea is kicking off military drills apparently in response to North Korean missile tests. Also, various vassals within the US are showing distress over the China security deal with the Solomon Islands.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the French election. A UK judge has ordered that Julain Assange be extradited to the US. Also, tonight's political debate in France may be a pivotal moment in European politics and decide the fate of the neocon interventionists on the continent.Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. Cuba is arguing that US immigration policies are incoherent and differentiated. Also, President Biden's title 42 approach is getting major pushback from immigration advocates.Keith Mackey, owner of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance, joins us to discuss the plane crash in China. There is great uncertainty as the Boeing 737 Max airplane returns to service in China. Also, crash investigators find no evidence of instrument failure in the previous deadly air disaster.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss The Global South. Venezuela has a long history of defying brutal empires and seems to be rising from its second go-round against the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

venezuela

china

korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, venezuela, china, taiwan, korea, julian assange, marine le pen, аудио, radio