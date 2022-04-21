International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
Taiwan Authorities to Probe Local TV Chanel Following Fake Report on 'Chinese Invasion'
Taiwan Authorities to Probe Local TV Chanel Following Fake Report on 'Chinese Invasion'
Taipei has repeatedly expressed concerns about possible invasion from China, which sees Taiwan as inalienable part of its territory and a breakaway province...
taiwan
china
fake news
Taiwan's National Communications Commission will probe a local TV channel which erroneously ran several fake news tickers about "Chinese invasion" of the island on 20 April. The commission accuses the Chinese Television System (CTS) broadcaster of disturbing public order. If proven guilty, the company would face a fine of around $68,530.CTS news flashes claimed Chinese missiles had hit Taipei, several acts of sabotage had taken place on the island, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had issued an "emergency order".The channel issued a public apology later the same day, saying that the fake news wires were originally created for fire service drills and were not supposed to be aired. CTS said that personnel, managers and supervisors responsible for the mishap have been punished.The fake "invasion" news took Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng by surprise. He called on the citizens to verify the information they receive as he addressed the Taiwanese parliament.Taiwan has repeatedly expressed concerns about Beijing allegedly planning to invade the island as Chinese military has intensified its exercises near Taiwanese waters in recent years. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that one day must reunify with the rest of the country.Seeking to boost its defences, Taipei ordered $17 billion-worth of military equipment and weapons from the US in 2019, despite having no official relations with Washington. Beijing harshly condemned the move while warning the US against it. However, according to the latest reports, as of April 2022, the US has shipped less than 20 per cent of that order — with a significant backlog of shipments piling up due to pandemic disruptions and the US shifting its focus towards Ukraine recently.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/watch-china-reportedly-fires-new-hypersonic-missile-in-first-launch-from-stealthy-type-055-cruiser-1094920512.html
china
taiwan, china, fake news

Taiwan Authorities to Probe Local TV Chanel Following Fake Report on 'Chinese Invasion'

12:24 GMT 21.04.2022
© AP PhotoIn this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo)
In this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© AP Photo
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Taipei has repeatedly expressed concerns about possible invasion from China, which sees Taiwan as inalienable part of its territory and a breakaway province. Taiwan ordered $17 billion-worth of military equipment and weapons from the US in 2019 for defence needs, despite strong objections from Beijing.
Taiwan's National Communications Commission will probe a local TV channel which erroneously ran several fake news tickers about "Chinese invasion" of the island on 20 April.
The commission accuses the Chinese Television System (CTS) broadcaster of disturbing public order. If proven guilty, the company would face a fine of around $68,530.
CTS news flashes claimed Chinese missiles had hit Taipei, several acts of sabotage had taken place on the island, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had issued an "emergency order".
"New Taipei City has been hit by missiles from the communist military; Taipei port has exploded, facilities and ships have been damaged. It is suspected that enemy agents have committed arson and planted explosives at Banqiao train station", several of fictional CTS news tickers claimed.
The channel issued a public apology later the same day, saying that the fake news wires were originally created for fire service drills and were not supposed to be aired. CTS said that personnel, managers and supervisors responsible for the mishap have been punished.
The fake "invasion" news took Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng by surprise. He called on the citizens to verify the information they receive as he addressed the Taiwanese parliament.
"This is a good lesson for our friends in the media industry", Chiu Kuo-cheng said.
Taiwan has repeatedly expressed concerns about Beijing allegedly planning to invade the island as Chinese military has intensified its exercises near Taiwanese waters in recent years. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that one day must reunify with the rest of the country.
Seeking to boost its defences, Taipei ordered $17 billion-worth of military equipment and weapons from the US in 2019, despite having no official relations with Washington. Beijing harshly condemned the move while warning the US against it.
However, according to the latest reports, as of April 2022, the US has shipped less than 20 per cent of that order — with a significant backlog of shipments piling up due to pandemic disruptions and the US shifting its focus towards Ukraine recently.
