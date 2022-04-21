https://sputniknews.com/20220421/swedens-quran-burner-rasmus-paludan-reported-for-incitement-against-ethnic-group-1094931262.html

Sweden's Quran-Burner Rasmus Paludan Reported for 'Incitement Against Ethnic Group'

Hard Line leader Rasmus Paludan described the Quran-burnings that led to massive unrest across multiple Swedish cities as “election tour” and promised more... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Malmö police have reported Hard Line leader Rasmus Paludan for incitement against “an ethnic group” after the Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician's Quran-burning unleashed massive Muslim riots during Easter.Paludan's symbolic Quran-burnings, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech despite unleashing riots, have landed him under police protection and were previously investigated by the police in 2020. However, the prosecution closed the preliminary investigation, ruling that the act was not criminal.The police hope their report will lead to Paludan being held accountable in court.“Looking at the background of the law's origin and purpose, we think you should look at this again”, Jimmy Arkenheim mused.According to Justice Council Thomas Bull, it takes more individual acts to fall under incitement against ethnic groups.Until 1970, Sweden had a law on religious peace, which replaced the previous law on blasphemy. The law stipulated it to be a criminal offence to violate something considered sacred, be it verbally or by action. However, it was abolished as conflicting with freedom of expression.Rasmus Paludan countered by voicing plans to run in this year's parliamentary election in Sweden and announced further demonstrations. Over the past week, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islam politician has been travelling around Sweden, burning the Quran with the authorities' permission. The actions triggered massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage accumulated during the riots in a string of Swedish cities ranging from the capital city of Stockholm to Malmö in the south has been estimated as millions of kronor. Paludan subsequently described it as “election tour”.In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party with a staunch anti-Islam agenda a promise to deport anti-Western immigrants, stopping only a fraction short of clearing the 2-percent barrier.

