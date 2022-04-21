https://sputniknews.com/20220421/swedens-quran-burner-rasmus-paludan-reported-for-incitement-against-ethnic-group-1094931262.html
Sweden's Quran-Burner Rasmus Paludan Reported for 'Incitement Against Ethnic Group'
The Malmö police have reported Hard Line leader Rasmus Paludan for incitement against “an ethnic group” after the Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician's Quran-burning unleashed massive Muslim riots during Easter.Paludan's symbolic Quran-burnings, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech despite unleashing riots, have landed him under police protection and were previously investigated by the police in 2020. However, the prosecution closed the preliminary investigation, ruling that the act was not criminal.The police hope their report will lead to Paludan being held accountable in court.“Looking at the background of the law's origin and purpose, we think you should look at this again”, Jimmy Arkenheim mused.According to Justice Council Thomas Bull, it takes more individual acts to fall under incitement against ethnic groups.Until 1970, Sweden had a law on religious peace, which replaced the previous law on blasphemy. The law stipulated it to be a criminal offence to violate something considered sacred, be it verbally or by action. However, it was abolished as conflicting with freedom of expression.Rasmus Paludan countered by voicing plans to run in this year's parliamentary election in Sweden and announced further demonstrations. Over the past week, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islam politician has been travelling around Sweden, burning the Quran with the authorities' permission. The actions triggered massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage accumulated during the riots in a string of Swedish cities ranging from the capital city of Stockholm to Malmö in the south has been estimated as millions of kronor. Paludan subsequently described it as “election tour”.In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party with a staunch anti-Islam agenda a promise to deport anti-Western immigrants, stopping only a fraction short of clearing the 2-percent barrier.
The Malmö police have reported Hard Line leader Rasmus Paludan for incitement against “an ethnic group” after the Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician's Quran-burning unleashed massive Muslim riots during Easter.
Paludan's symbolic Quran-burnings, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech despite unleashing riots, have landed him under police protection and were previously investigated by the police in 2020. However, the prosecution closed the preliminary investigation, ruling that the act was not criminal.
“We think it would have been good with another trial, because we understand that this is offensive. At the same time, we have strong freedom of expression that needs to be balanced against this”, Malmö police area manager Jimmy Arkenheim told
national broadcaster SVT.
The police hope their report will lead to Paludan being held accountable in court.
“Looking at the background of the law's origin and purpose, we think you should look at this again”, Jimmy Arkenheim mused.
According to Justice Council Thomas Bull, it takes more individual acts to fall under incitement against ethnic groups.
“Anyone who burns the Quran can believe that Islam is not a good religion, just as when you burn Bibles or if you burn flags to show criticism of a country. It is a common gesture of criticism, but it does not have to bear the same kind of hateful message that incitement against an ethnic group presupposes”, he told
SVT. However, coupled with other symbols or messages it may constitute enough formal ground, he added.
Until 1970, Sweden had a law on religious peace, which replaced the previous law on blasphemy. The law stipulated it to be a criminal offence to violate something considered sacred, be it verbally or by action. However, it was abolished as conflicting with freedom of expression.
Rasmus Paludan countered by voicing plans to run in this year's parliamentary election in Sweden and announced further demonstrations. Over the past week, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islam politician has been travelling around Sweden, burning the Quran with the authorities' permission. The actions triggered massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage accumulated during the riots in a string of Swedish cities ranging from the capital city of Stockholm to Malmö in the south has been estimated as millions of kronor. Paludan subsequently described it as “election tour”.
In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party with a staunch anti-Islam agenda a promise to deport anti-Western immigrants, stopping only a fraction short of clearing the 2-percent barrier.