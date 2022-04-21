https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-foreign-ministry-declares-all-staffers-of-baltic-countries-embassies-personae-non-gratae-1094936762.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in St. Petersburg, along with the consulate of Latvia in Pskov... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia has declared all employees of the embassies of Baltic countries, among which are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, personae non gratae, handing them notes of protest in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of these countries.

