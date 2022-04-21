https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-foreign-ministry-declares-all-staffers-of-baltic-countries-embassies-personae-non-gratae-1094936762.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in St. Petersburg, along with the consulate of Latvia in Pskov... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T09:43+0000
2022-04-21T09:43+0000
2022-04-21T09:47+0000
russia
latvia
estonia
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia has declared all employees of the embassies of Baltic countries, among which are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, personae non gratae, handing them notes of protest in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of these countries.
latvia
estonia
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, latvia, estonia, lithuania
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae
09:43 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in St. Petersburg, along with the consulate of Latvia in Pskov, will be closed.
Russia has declared all employees of the embassies of Baltic countries, among which are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, personae non gratae, handing them notes of protest in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of these countries.