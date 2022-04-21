International
BREAKING NEWS: At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-foreign-ministry-declares-all-staffers-of-baltic-countries-embassies-personae-non-gratae-1094936762.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in St. Petersburg, along with the consulate of Latvia in Pskov... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T09:43+0000
2022-04-21T09:47+0000
russia
latvia
estonia
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia has declared all employees of the embassies of Baltic countries, among which are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, personae non gratae, handing them notes of protest in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of these countries.
latvia
estonia
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, latvia, estonia, lithuania

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares All Staffers of Baltic Countries' Embassies Personae Non Gratae

09:43 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 21.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in St. Petersburg, along with the consulate of Latvia in Pskov, will be closed.
Russia has declared all employees of the embassies of Baltic countries, among which are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, personae non gratae, handing them notes of protest in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of these countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала