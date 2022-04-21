https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russia-slaps-new-sanctions-on-us-citizens-including-vp-kamala-harris--mark-zuckerberg-1094947387.html

Russia Slaps New Sanctions on US Citizens, Including VP Kamala Harris & Mark Zuckerberg

Russia Slaps New Sanctions on US Citizens, Including VP Kamala Harris & Mark Zuckerberg

Moscow warned that it reserved the right to deliver the appropriate response to Western sanctions against Russia over the start of the special military... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T15:00+0000

2022-04-21T15:00+0000

2022-04-21T15:31+0000

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Moscow has issued a new list of sanctions imposed on the US citizens in response to previous economic measures slapped by Washington on Russia. Russian sanctions affect 26 Americans, who had taken part in shaping Russophobic agenda in the US, including Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Craig Emhoff.Also on the list of Russian sanctions are Pentagon chief John Kirby, Meta* CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ABC host George Stephanopoulos, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and journalist David Ignatius. Moscow also slapped sanctions on Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, and Brian Thomas Moynihan – CEO of Bank of America. The counter sanctions also affected the presidents of several American defence industry companies - Huntington Ingalls Industries, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.Additionally, Moscow announced new sanctions again 61 Canadian citizens, introduced also in response to the economic measures imposed by the country's government on Russia. The list namely includes the head of Canadian intelligence, David Vigneault, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister, Jeremy Broadhurst, Navy and Air Force chiefs Craig Baines and Al Meinzinger, Bank of Canada head Tiff Maclem, and CTV News CEO Michael Melling.*banned in Russia over extremist activity

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, russia