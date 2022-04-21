https://sputniknews.com/20220421/president-bibilov-says-south-ossetia-needs-to-choose-course---with-or-without-russia-1094927131.html

President Bibilov Says South Ossetia Needs to Choose Course - With or Without Russia

TSKHINVAL (Sputnik) - South Ossetia President Anatoly Bibilov, who is running for the republic's leader's post, said in his Telegram channel that the South... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

The second round of the presidential elections in South Ossetia is scheduled for April 28.He said South Ossetia is a very important partner for brotherly country Russia.The presidential elections in South Ossetia were held on April 10.The leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloyev, gained 38.55 percent of the vote (10,707 people), Anatoly Bibilov - 34.95 percent (9,706 people). A total of 29,057 citizens of South Ossetia took part in the voting - this is 73.97 percent of voters.

