TSKHINVAL (Sputnik) - South Ossetia President Anatoly Bibilov, who is running for the republic's leader's post, said in his Telegram channel that the South...
russia
south ossetia
referendum
reunification
anatoly bibilov
The second round of the presidential elections in South Ossetia is scheduled for April 28.He said South Ossetia is a very important partner for brotherly country Russia.The presidential elections in South Ossetia were held on April 10.The leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloyev, gained 38.55 percent of the vote (10,707 people), Anatoly Bibilov - 34.95 percent (9,706 people). A total of 29,057 citizens of South Ossetia took part in the voting - this is 73.97 percent of voters.
south ossetia
russia, south ossetia, referendum, reunification, anatoly bibilov

President Bibilov Says South Ossetia Needs to Choose Course - With or Without Russia

00:41 GMT 21.04.2022
© Sputnik / Natalya Hayriyan / Go to the photo bankActing President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov during a press approach at polling station No. 17 at the Sports Palace in Tskhinvali.
TSKHINVAL (Sputnik) - South Ossetia President Anatoly Bibilov, who is running for the republic's leader's post, said in his Telegram channel that the South Ossetian people will have to make a choice between two ideologies - a course with Russia and law, or the loss of the Russian course and lawlessness.
The second round of the presidential elections in South Ossetia is scheduled for April 28.
"South Ossetia will have to make a choice between two ideologies: the Russian course and ensuring the rule of law, or the loss of the Russian course and lawlessness. As president and citizen, I am the guarantor and supporter of the first path," Bibilov said.
He said South Ossetia is a very important partner for brotherly country Russia.

“Everyone understands this, both in Russia and in the world. I am convinced that South Ossetia also understands this. The choice determines the future. We must be with Russia without delay... Only forward and only with Russia," he said.

The presidential elections in South Ossetia were held on April 10.
The leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloyev, gained 38.55 percent of the vote (10,707 people), Anatoly Bibilov - 34.95 percent (9,706 people). A total of 29,057 citizens of South Ossetia took part in the voting - this is 73.97 percent of voters.
