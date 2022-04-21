https://sputniknews.com/20220421/partygate-house-of-commons-votes-on-new-probe-into-bojo-1094938384.html

Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo

Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo

Previously Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to apologise after he received a fine for visiting several events at his office despite the harsh pandemic... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London, where the House of Commons is holding a crunch vote over the Partygate scandal. The MPs are deciding on whether the prime minister should be investigated by the parliament for potentially misleading the lawmakers amid the Partygate scandal.Johnson repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his staff had been violating pandemic protocols even after multiple reports emerged, suggesting that numerous parties were held at the Downing Street residence despite the peak numbers of infected and tough restrictions on socialising.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

