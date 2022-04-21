https://sputniknews.com/20220421/partygate-house-of-commons-votes-on-new-probe-into-bojo-1094938384.html
Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo
Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo
Previously Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to apologise after he received a fine for visiting several events at his office despite the harsh pandemic... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T10:45+0000
2022-04-21T10:45+0000
2022-04-21T10:45+0000
boris johnson
uk house of commons
partygate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092686822_0:49:3073:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_37460555f6320acea6b481db9b4d85fd.jpg
Sputnik is live from London, where the House of Commons is holding a crunch vote over the Partygate scandal. The MPs are deciding on whether the prime minister should be investigated by the parliament for potentially misleading the lawmakers amid the Partygate scandal.Johnson repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his staff had been violating pandemic protocols even after multiple reports emerged, suggesting that numerous parties were held at the Downing Street residence despite the peak numbers of infected and tough restrictions on socialising.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092686822_39:0:2770:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2849c0e59dbc88695638c34a1258d8.jpg
Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo
Live stream
2022-04-21T10:45+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
boris johnson, uk house of commons, partygate, видео
Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo
Previously Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to apologise after he received a fine for visiting several events at his office despite the harsh pandemic restrictions imposed by his own government. Meanwhile, the opposition Labour party and several Tory lawmakers called on BoJo to resign, condemning the violation of lockdown rules.
Sputnik is live from London, where the House of Commons is holding a crunch vote over the Partygate scandal. The MPs are deciding on whether the prime minister should be investigated by the parliament for potentially misleading the lawmakers amid the Partygate scandal.
Johnson repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his staff had been violating pandemic protocols even after multiple reports emerged, suggesting that numerous parties were held at the Downing Street residence despite the peak numbers of infected and tough restrictions on socialising.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!