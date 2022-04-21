Partygate: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo

International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
Sputnik is live from London, where the House of Commons is holding a crunch vote over the Partygate scandal. The MPs are deciding on whether the prime minister should be investigated by the parliament for potentially misleading the lawmakers amid the Partygate scandal.Johnson repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his staff had been violating pandemic protocols even after multiple reports emerged, suggesting that numerous parties were held at the Downing Street residence despite the peak numbers of infected and tough restrictions on socialising.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
boris johnson, uk house of commons, partygate

10:45 GMT 21.04.2022
© TOLGA AKMENBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on February 2, 2022 to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.
