Norway Sends Ukraine 100 Anti-Aircraft Missiles Originally Slated for Scrapping
© AP Photo / Gero BreloerCrew members of Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute after a briefing of NATO Allied Maritime Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, right, of the Royal Netherlands Navy before setting sail together in a convoy of five ships of Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany, Tuesday, April 22, 2014
© AP Photo / Gero Breloer
While earmarked for a phase-out, the Mistral anti-aircraft missiles originally used by the Norwegian Navy have been described as a “modern and effective weapon” by Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.
Ukraine can look forward to a shipment of 100 Mistral missiles from Norway, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram has announced.
The missiles are meant to assist Ukraine against the Russian military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, which the Norwegian minister, in line with the rest of the West, described as “invasion”.
“The Mistral air defence system is an effective weapon that has been used by the Navy, and which will be of great benefit to Ukraine”, said.
Hereby, Norway decided granted Ukraine its entire arsenal of Mistral missiles, which were planned for scrapping. Therefore, according to the Norwegian Defence Ministry, getting rid of the missiles won't be a tough loss.
“The missile will be phased out by the Norwegian military anyway, but it remains a modern and effective weapon. Other countries have also donated similar weapons systems”, the defence minister assured.
The ministry added the weapons have already been sent out of Norway.
The Mistral missiles are made by France-based pan-European arms manufacturer MBDA Missile Systems. According to the manufacturer, the missiles are designed to hit targets at short range and can be fired from several different platforms. The system can follow and hit targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometres.
Navy Captain Tom Kismul described them as a “simple system” that doesn't require any radar. “One sees a target, aims at it, activates the system and fires off”, he told national broadcaster NRK.
Norway has previously donated missiles and other military gear to Ukraine. Among other things, 4,000 anti-tank missiles of the M72 type have been deployed, as well as several different types of protective equipment for the Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February following requests from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had been reporting intensifying shelling from Kiev in weeks prior. Before that, Donbass saw a gruelling conflict, ever since Donetsk and Lugansk declared their secession from Ukraine following the Western-backed Euromaidan 2014 coup in Kiev.