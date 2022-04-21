https://sputniknews.com/20220421/norway-sends-ukraine-100-anti-aircraft-missiles-originally-slated-for-scrapping-1094931475.html

Norway Sends Ukraine 100 Anti-Aircraft Missiles Originally Slated for Scrapping

Norway Sends Ukraine 100 Anti-Aircraft Missiles Originally Slated for Scrapping

While earmarked for a phase-out, the Mistral anti-aircraft missiles originally used by the Norwegian Navy have been described as a “modern and effective... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T06:02+0000

2022-04-21T06:02+0000

2022-04-21T06:02+0000

situation in ukraine

norway

scandinavia

ukraine

news

military & intelligence

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105630/89/1056308997_0:227:5507:3325_1920x0_80_0_0_29a13d198c1081c35276adf2c46b99d8.jpg

Ukraine can look forward to a shipment of 100 Mistral missiles from Norway, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram has announced.The missiles are meant to assist Ukraine against the Russian military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, which the Norwegian minister, in line with the rest of the West, described as “invasion”.“The Mistral air defence system is an effective weapon that has been used by the Navy, and which will be of great benefit to Ukraine”, said.Hereby, Norway decided granted Ukraine its entire arsenal of Mistral missiles, which were planned for scrapping. Therefore, according to the Norwegian Defence Ministry, getting rid of the missiles won't be a tough loss.The ministry added the weapons have already been sent out of Norway.The Mistral missiles are made by France-based pan-European arms manufacturer MBDA Missile Systems. According to the manufacturer, the missiles are designed to hit targets at short range and can be fired from several different platforms. The system can follow and hit targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometres.Navy Captain Tom Kismul described them as a “simple system” that doesn't require any radar. “One sees a target, aims at it, activates the system and fires off”, he told national broadcaster NRK.Norway has previously donated missiles and other military gear to Ukraine. Among other things, 4,000 anti-tank missiles of the M72 type have been deployed, as well as several different types of protective equipment for the Ukrainian soldiers.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February following requests from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had been reporting intensifying shelling from Kiev in weeks prior. Before that, Donbass saw a gruelling conflict, ever since Donetsk and Lugansk declared their secession from Ukraine following the Western-backed Euromaidan 2014 coup in Kiev.

norway

scandinavia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

norway, scandinavia, ukraine, news, military & intelligence, russia