Morally Bankrupt

On April 20, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London formally approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, where he is set to... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

It would appear questions about the West’s view on human rights may have been somewhat answered by a London court’s decision to proceed with the UK to US extradition of Julian Assange, who faces 18 federal charges in the States and a maximum prison sentence of 175 years.“I expected the UK to consider the core fundamental rights and human rights treaties it has signed, particularly the civil and political rights it has ratified,” Belgian human rights activist Andy Vermaut told Sputnik this week. “I think there are still legal avenues open to fight this judgment further.”Stuart Rees, an Australian professor and human rights activist, pointed out that extradition to the US, UK, and Australian governments are carrying out actions that are contrary to their promotion of “human rights, fair play, and justice.”“A country so fascinated with prisons, with punishment, and in the case of Julian, this significant journalist and international citizen, is bound to ignore the rule of law,” Rees said of the US, pointing out that American politicians “have already said they want Assange dead.”

