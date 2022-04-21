https://sputniknews.com/20220421/magnitude-69-earthquake-strikes-off-nicaragua-1094934455.html
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Nicaragua
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit 80 kilometres southwest of Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.The epicentre of the quake is located at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to seismologists. So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.
The Latin American country is located in a seismologically active zone of the Pacific rim, known as the Ring of Fire, which often suffers from powerful earthquakes.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit 80 kilometres southwest of Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.
The epicentre of the quake is located at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to seismologists. So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.