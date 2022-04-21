Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Nicaragua

https://sputniknews.com/20220421/magnitude-69-earthquake-strikes-off-nicaragua-1094934455.html

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit 80 kilometres southwest of Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.The epicentre of the quake is located at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to seismologists. So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.

