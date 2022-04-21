LIVE UPDATE: LPR Militia Troops Reach Borders of Kharkov Region

Russian forces and Donbass militias continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine, tightening the siege around last remaining radicals in the city of Mariupol.
In total, Russia has eliminated a variety of Ukrainian military equipment, including 140 warplanes, 106 helicopters, around 500 drones, almost 2,400 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and over 1,000 artillery pieces.
