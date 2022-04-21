International
LIVE UPDATE: LPR Militia Troops Reach Borders of Kharkov Region
LIVE UPDATE: LPR Militia Troops Reach Borders of Kharkov Region
Russia launched a military operation in February, striking Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin stated that... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
donbass
News
LIVE UPDATE: LPR Militia Troops Reach Borders of Kharkov Region

05:17 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in February, striking Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op was started in order to rescue the people of Donbass, who have been suffering from an eight-year-long war, waged by Ukrainian troops.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine, tightening the siege around last remaining radicals in the city of Mariupol.
In total, Russia has eliminated a variety of Ukrainian military equipment, including 140 warplanes, 106 helicopters, around 500 drones, almost 2,400 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and over 1,000 artillery pieces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:41 GMT 21.04.2022
LPR Militia Troops Reach Borders of Kharkov Region
05:25 GMT 21.04.2022
DPR: 26 Civilians Found Dead After Shelling of Mariupol Hospital by Azov Radicals
Bodies of 26 Civilian Victims of Shelling by Azov Found on Mariupol Hospital Ground, DPR Says
06:05 GMT
05:19 GMT 21.04.2022
Ukraine Targets Donetsk With 5 Large-Calibre Missiles
